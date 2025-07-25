Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that Advance Realty in Bel Air, Maryland has affiliated with the global brand.

Terry Berkeridge started Advance Realty in 2005 and is still with the business as an associate broker. The full-service brokerage was purchased by the current owner, Patrick Campbell, in 2020. The firm serves Baltimore City and Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, and Montgomery counties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Advance Realty, Campbell and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning, and coaching. According to the company, Campbell intends to use these tools to bolster organic growth efforts through local recruiting, as well as to pursue nearby M&A opportunities.

“To be able to join the most recognized name in real estate* is an opportunity that we knew we couldn’t pass up,” said Campbell. “No matter where you are, the CENTURY 21 brand is synonymous with respectable, reliable service. We’re incredibly proud to be the latest to join the C21 ® network, and I’m confident that our affiliated agents and clients alike will benefit tremendously from the new tools and name recognition that come from affiliating with the CENTURY 21 brand.”

The firm stated that their guiding belief is that people are the drivers behind today’s real estate industry and regardless of talent or education, it only welcomes new faces that fit their business philosophy of providing stress-free, rewarding service, Century 21 said.

“No one can truly provide the best service without a network of specialists supporting them,” said Campbell. “That’s why everything we do is with collaboration in mind. No client or agent is ever alone in the transaction process. We all have each other’s backs and are eager to lend a helping hand in our unique areas of expertise whenever we can. Now, with the support of the CENTURY 21 ® brand, our emphasis on collaboration will be even more prominent.”

The CENTURY 21 Advance Realty leadership is located within driving distance of Baltimore and Washington D.C., in an area home to several universities, healthcare facilities and major employers. The company notes that many families, retirees, and military veterans alike are drawn to the business because of those factors, and as a result, the firm has become accustomed to serving residents from all walks of life.

“Patrick represents everything that the CENTURY 21 brand looks for in a potential broker–deep personal knowledge of the community, a proven track record of success and client commitment, and a desire to innovate,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Not to mention, Patrick also serves an incredibly lucrative market, just outside of Baltimore and with close proximity to D.C. metro as well. We can’t wait to provide his company with access to the technology and resources to help further expand their reach throughout the area.”

For more information, visit Century 21’s website.