Above: RE/MAX Hawaii Leaders Myron and Ambur Kiriu

RE/MAX® has announced it will be welcoming Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty, led by industry powerhouse Myron Kiriu, into the RE/MAX network. The conversion, effective August 1, brings six offices and 170 high-performing agents under the RE/MAX Hawaii banner.

RE/MAX Hawaii states that it’s now equipped to better serve these clients, leveraging the brand’s global network and marketing tools.

RE/MAX has a presence in over 110 countries and territories, and the company says that it’s generally recognized for its productivity, professionalism, trusted reputation, modern tools and forward-thinking approach that attract top agents and brokerages.

“The power of the RE/MAX brand is being noticed,” said Chris Lim, RE/MAX Chief Growth Officer. “We’re building real momentum—attracting elite professionals who see great value in our platform, our culture, and our commitment to excellence. This is a new era for RE/MAX, and we’re just getting started.”

Under Kiriu’s leadership, the brokerage, now known as RE/MAX Hawaii, has become one of the most decorated and respected real estate firms in the state, the company says. The team has been voted Hawaii’s Best Real Estate Firm for 14 years by Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers and one of Honolulu’s Best Real Estate Firms for 14 years by Honolulu Magazine readers. They’ve also been recognized as the Best of Hawaii Real Estate by KITV viewers for five years, and as the Best Real Estate Firm by Hawaii Home + Remodeling readers for three years.

Beyond real estate performance, the company has been named one of Hawaii’s Most Charitable Companies and one of the Top 250 Hawaii Businesses for eight years, one of the Fastest Growing Businesses for six years, and one of Hawaii’s Best Places to Work for five years.

“Joining RE/MAX is a powerful step forward for our team,” said Kiriu. “The brand’s global reach, tech-forward vision and agent-first culture align perfectly with our values. We’re excited to bring the RE/MAX advantage to our clients and communities across Hawaii.”

Lim has also expressed his excitement:

“This strategic move strengthens our presence in Hawaii and reflects our commitment to growing with the best in the business,” he said. “Myron and his team embody the professionalism, productivity, and trust that define the RE/MAX brand. We’re proud to welcome them into our network.”

RE/MAX claims that this Hawaii conversion is part of a broader wave of high-performing brokerages joining the company in 2025, reflecting the brand’s continued appeal among elite professionals seeking a platform for growth, innovation, and global opportunity.

For more information on RE/MAX Hawaii, click here.