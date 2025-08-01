While eXp’s agent count decreased by 5% year-over-year in the second quarter (totalling 82,704), the company is highlighting its first sequential quarter-over-quarter growth in agent count since 2024.

“This is a great indication that our strategies and programs we’ve created to attract and retain agents are working,” said CEO Leo Pareja during the call with investors, highlighting a stronger, more productive agent base for which sales transactions per agent are up 4% YoY.

The agent landscape at eXp:

Nearly half of its new agents (41%) were members of teams in Q2

Agents on teams were 79% more productive than individual agents

eXp reports 31 fewer agents leaving the brokerage compared to last year

eXp’s agent retention roadmap

Part of the company’s strategy is to shed “unproductive” agents (57% left in Q2) and focus on its high-performing “icon” base—which increased 9% YoY.

To grow productivity, eXp launched the Co-Sponsor Program in May, which enables agents to elect two real estate professionals who can “help accelerate their success.” It has seen 22 partnerships across the globe so far. Co-sponsors receive Level 1 revenue share in addition to a 50% “fast-start bonus.”

eXp is also progressing in its efforts to support retention through ongoing “digital transformation,” implementing strategic tools to optimize agent and broker efforts and keeping business scalability in mind.

For example, the company is partnering with platforms OpenAI, Slack and Oracle to expand its tech stack. The investments in AI look to introduce both front-end productivity and back-end efficiency, according to Jesse Hill, eXp World Holdings CFO.

“A few examples would be building custom GPTs, which we’ve introduced at the local level to help both agents and staff boost their productivity through automation,” he said, adding that the company’s co-sponsored program is now nearly 100% automated.

The GPT functionality has been added to eXp’s Success Plus training program along with other AI personalization capabilities.

The goal, he said, is to expedite response times, provide better support and, ultimately, drive more sales and productivity.

Business growth plans

eXp continues its international expansion, launching operations in three new countries since the beginning of the year—Peru and Turkey in the first quarter and Ecuador in the second. The company’s 2025 roadmap includes entries into Egypt and Japan.

By 2030, eXp hopes to be in 50 countries with 50,000 agents. To achieve this, it is focusing on both high-income regions and emerging markets.

Additionally, the company launched a new division this quarter—Land and Ranch—which has had over 100 agents join.

Financial highlights: