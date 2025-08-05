From becoming a “rising star” in Connecticut to building a thriving real estate career in New York City’s luxury market, Coldwell Banker Warburg agent David Harris‘s journey exemplifies the importance of challenging yourself and being persistent.

Recognized as one of the 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers in the Luminaries category, RISMedia caught up with Harris to learn more about how he got his start in the industry, his transition to different markets and the challenges he overcame to become the agent he is today.

Clarissa Garza: Do you have a particular sale that solidified your choice in going into real estate?

David Harris: Not so much of a particular sale, as it was a culmination of sales and events in my first year in the business. My first day in the office, one of the senior agents yelled at me across the room, “If you can make it in this market, you’ll do just fine.”

I was used to challenges, and for some reason, I wasn’t afraid. I really wanted this. That same agent and I worked on my first sale transaction together, which happened to be a short sale. The property was in an amazing location in Connecticut. A massive home, and the price was a little over $500,000. I handled all the showings alone. I met some really cool people. Working with him really allowed me to get my bearings.

Short sales can take forever, and this one did. It took so long that the buyer forgot that I had mentioned the fact that this could take a while to close, and that was my first run-in with an unhappy client. But I handled it with the help of my manager, and the deal eventually closed. From that transaction, I learned a couple of things. Even the nicest people have their breaking points in real estate, so always document everything and always respond with the utmost professionalism. And, second, short sales are not short. That year, my first year, I earned the Rising Star award for Connecticut Realtors® in my brokerage, and I was off to the races after that.

CG: You started your real estate career in Fairfield County in Connecticut. What was it like transitioning from that to New York City’s real estate market?

DH: It was like running into a brick wall. I had received the Rising Star award. I was in the office every day. I was working with some of the top agents in my office. Yet, something was compelling about working in NYC. It felt almost like I was constrained. Like, I didn’t have an option. So, I leaped—no sphere of influence, no contacts, no experience, no relationships with any NYC agents. And on top of all of that, I was incredibly shy. I did not want, nor did I enjoy, initiating conversations with strangers. What was I going to say? What was I going to talk about?

My first manager in the city told me three things—two of which were reminders from my rookie year in the business: Study the market, know the inventory and watch CNBC every morning. He said to me, “This is what your clients are watching, so you should as well, so you’ll know what to talk about. To this day, every morning, I watch Squawk Box, so much so, when my kids were getting ready for school, I made them watch as well.

But everything was a grind initially. I was starting from scratch. I had to build a business, which meant I had to build relationships, which also meant I had to do the things I hated most, like talking to strangers. So, I started taking improv and acting classes to help me develop those skills.

CG: What are the biggest trends you’re seeing in the NYC market right now?

DH: In my personal business, several clients are looking to pick up additional properties (ie, multifamily dwellings) as a form of saving for retirement. They aren’t depending on their 401k. Real estate is their vehicle for retirement savings.

Another trend I’m seeing more of is parents assisting or buying for their children. Most of the time, it’s to help them avoid higher interest rates, and in some cases, the cash purchase or 40-50% down payment helps them stand out in a competitive market. That said, I’m also seeing the reverse, where the kids are searching for homes for their parents. As parents get older, maybe one of the parents has passed away, or the grandparents have become the childcare provider while the parents work. Kids want their parents to be closer, so they are searching for places in the city.

CG: Besides New York, you also sell real estate in Florida. How do you balance working in multiple markets?

DH: That’s a transition I’m making very slowly and intentionally. Right now, I’m focused on building relationships with agents who can assist me on a referral basis and leveraging relationships with clients who live there, but know me from their experience with me here in NYC. Just laying a foundation of a refined and luxurious customer experience.

CG: You originally joined Coldwell Banker Warburg in November 2022, left briefly, and then returned in 2024. What drew you back to CBW specifically, and what did you learn during your time away?

DH: I feel like this word is used a lot, but there’s a culture at CBW that’s unique. It’s collaborative while also competitive. It’s a place where management will literally bend over backwards to go above and beyond to help their agents not only succeed, but thrive. They will set you up for success—if you’re willing to put in the work to be successful.

If you want to be successful and not be overshadowed by the brokerage, but supported and elevated, then CBW is the place to be. In my absence, I learned that being comfortable wasn’t going to bring me the level of success I’m driven to achieve. I was in a comfortable place. A familiar place, but growth comes through the adversity. I learned that I needed to use my voice not only for my clients, but also for me.

CG: You have a background in motivational speaking and theatre; can you walk me through that experience and how that foundation has helped you in the real estate industry?

DH: Motivational speaking is a nod to my dad, who was a bishop and pastor for many years before he passed three years ago. I watched him use his voice to speak words that would somehow help people. My dad told me to strive for impact and influence. That was to be my goal. He said, if I accomplished that, money and success would follow.

The goal had to be helping others, and that’s what motivational speaking allows me to do. Speak words of life that encourage people. For me, it’s giving back. It’s a responsibility that I have. It comes naturally, and it’s so much the opposite of who I am on a daily basis because again, I’m the laid-back guy who doesn’t like to talk to strangers. Yet, I’m often standing in front of rooms filled with people. The theater is more about my mom. She loved theater and encouraged me to write. So I began writing as a kid, and I would write pieces for youth groups to perform. When I got to NYC and started taking acting classes, it just added another layer to things for me.

