As the Federal Reserve maintains interest rates and the housing market continues to adapt, all buyers want to do is find the perfect home—for both their families and wallets. Summer is winding down and the traditional busy season for buying homes is coming to a close.

Consumer demands are constantly changing, and Realtor.com®’s latest Hottest Zip Codes in America Report highlights the top 10 areas that have a high demand from buyers and contain the fastest-selling homes.

“In a year when affordability challenges and limited inventory continue to weigh on buyers, the zip codes rising to the top of our list stand out for offering both strong value and livability,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “Once again, the Northeast and Midwest dominate, driven by buyers from high-cost metros looking for relief without sacrificing access to jobs and amenities. Many of these neighborhoods also offer newer homes than the surrounding areas, highlighting the critical role of new and infill construction in meeting today’s buyer demand—even in a tough market.”

Here are Realtor.com’s top 10 hottest zip codes:

Beverly, Massachusetts (01915)

This Boston suburb ranks number one in Realtor.com’s rankings as the hottest zip code this year. Beverly, Massachusetts was originally settled in 1626 as a part of Salem but later became its own distinct town.

Also known as the Garden City, the Birthplace of America’s Navy and the Birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Beverly is a historic town with a strong connection to its naval history. Beverly has the highest median listing price out of the top 10 ranking zip codes at $746,000, greatly overshadowing June’s national average of $441,000.

Realtor.com found that Beverly had 4.6 times more views per property compared to the United States average. A typical home in Beverly spent about 16 days as an active listing on the market. But the town is one of the three zip codes on the list where local buyers outnumber out-of-area interest. Researchers state that this “trend underscores a growing preference for suburbs that offer value while remaining within commuting distance of top job markets.”

Beverly’s close proximity to Boston also likely makes it the hottest zip code for buyers.

Marlton, New Jersey (08053)

Buyers looking for a reasonable commute to cities in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and within New Jersey may find their dream home in Marlton. Located within the Evesham Township, Marlton’s economy began by relying on marl, a naturally occurring clay that acts as a fertilizer according to the Evesham Township.

As of now, Realtor.com reports 174 homes for sale in the area. A typical Marlton home spends about 17 days on the market as an active listing and each property receives 3.9 times more views than the average home in the U.S.

Although ranked in second place, Marlton is generally more affordable than Beverly with a median listing price of $495,000, a difference of over $251,000.

Leominster, Massachusetts (01453)

Moving back to the Bay State, another suburb drawing in homebuyers is Leominster, Massachusetts. Although not as close to Boston as Beverly, Leominster ranks as number three on the list due to its relation to another city in Massachusetts, Worcester.

This old town contains the largest collection of Shirley Temple memorabilia (the town’s connection to Temple is through a factory that used to produce doll carriages with her face on them). Along with historical preservation, the city hall claims that Leominster is also the birthplace of Johnny Appleseed, a commonly known name throughout New England who is said to have planted apple trees throughout the Midwest.

Most of the homeownership rates for the top 10 hottest zip codes are above the national average. But Leominster falls below that, partially from its high renter population and investor activity steering toward the more metropolitan areas surrounding them.

Realtor.com’s median listing price for a typical home in Leominster is around $441,000, but currently offers only 59 homes for sale.

Ballwin, Missouri (63021)

New England is not the only region with growing suburbs. Ballwin, Missouri, is the fourth hottest zip code in the report with only a 30-minute drive to St. Louis.

As the only town named “Ballwin” in the U.S., Ballwin is said to have been established around in the early 1800s according to the city. The suburb is also home to Castlewood State Park and the Ballwin Golf Course, making it an attractive option for buyers looking for greenery and fresh air.

Ballwin has the lowest listing price in the report, with a typical home costing about $350,000, a stark contrast to first place, and moderate in terms of the national scale. But Realtor.com mentions that it does have a higher price than homes in St. Louis, possibly signaling robust local demand and more move-up buyers. These equity-rich shoppers are likely local to Missouri, as Ballwin is one of the zip codes where local buyers outnumber out-of-area interest.

Wayne, New Jersey (07470)

This hotspot for buyers sits near several key cities for job markets. New York, Newark and Jersey City are all within commuting distance for homeowners in Wayne. It’s also home to William Paterson University, making its population a mix of both older residents and college students.

Alongside the university, Wayne houses several historical homes and sites. Dey Mansion is preserved as George Washington’s Headquarters during the American Revolution and offers field trips for students studying colonial history. Among other historical sites, the Schuyler-Colfax House is another preserved location. Fans of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” may recognize the name Schuyler, and they would be right in assuming the house is connected to a few of their favorite characters. Wayne was the former headquarters for retail chain Toys R Us, which is now used as a residential development.

Homes in Wayne fall on the higher end of the listing price spectrum, with a median price of $664,000. These homes usually spend about 22 days on the open market, and generate 3.3 times more views than the national average. Wayne’s strong colonial history makes it a viable suburb for prospective buyers.

Strongsville, Ohio (44149)

The Cleveland suburbs are a popular spot for buyers, and Strongsville ranks as the sixth hottest zip code according to Realtor.com. The town boasts a population of over 40,000 and is home to the Mill Stream Run Reservation, the second largest Cleveland Metroparks reservation.

For those living in colonial towns, historical societies are not surprising. Some even have re-creations of the villages from colonial times. Strongsville offers a glimpse to the past with a historical village, complete with buildings spanning from 1822 to 1904. John D. Rockefeller also attended high school in Strongsville.

Although Strongsville’s median listing price at $432,000 is below the national median, its homes are more costly than those in Cleveland. But it reflects the types of buyers looking in the suburbs. Homes in Strongsville are viewed 5.2 times more than the national average, making it the most viewed on the top 10 zip codes list.

Currently, Realtor.com has 135 homes listed in Strongsville.

Trumbull, Connecticut (06611)

At number seven on the top 10 zip codes list, Trumbull stands with the second highest median listing price at $666,000. Trumbull also contains a reservation for the Golden Hill Paugussett Indian Nation. Tribe members first met European settlers during the Pequot War, and the tribal lands were restored in the 1870s.

Trumbull sits near the busy port town of Bridgeport, Connecticut and Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. While one of the most expensive zip codes on the report, it also sits high with an average of 25 days on the market and properties generating 5.1 times more views than the national average.

This suburb also ranked highly for schools, which the town is investing millions of dollars in. Earlier this year town officials estimated that construction of their new middle school could be completed in 2028, but they hope to finish it sooner.

Cumberland, Rhode Island (02864)

Nearing the end of the list, Cumberland is the only location in Rhode Island within the top 10. At just a 20-minute drive away from Providence, Cumberland is the northeasternmost town in the state.

The town is the home to the William Blackstone Memorial Park, named after the region’s first European settler—who is also known as William Blaxton. The median listing price for a home in Cumberland sits at $534,000 and spends about 26 days as an active listing.

In 1980, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island heard the case Fricke v. Lynch. A landmark case that protected Aaron Fricke’s right to bring a same-sex date to prom under the First Amendment. This set the precedent of protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ students.

South Windsor, Connecticut (06074)

South Windsor homes spend the most days on the market out of the top 10, with 27 days as an active listing, according to the report. Researchers point out that areas like South Windsor offer a suburban setting without sacrificing access.

The town also has a homeownership rate well above the national norm of 65.1%. South Windsor lies barely 11 miles away from Hartford, Connecticut’s capital and a major job market.

Recently, South Windsor was one of 16 towns to receive funding from the state Department of Transportation for trails and roadwork. The town itself was granted $4.1 million for road reconstruction, new drainage, pavement and new sidewalks.

Realtor.com reports that South Windsor has a median listing price of $406,000, with each property having five times more views than the national average. Currently, the town has 76 homes available.

Bexley, Ohio (43209)

The last zip code on the list, ranking in at 10th place is Bexley, populated by around 13,000 residents. Unlike most of the towns in the top 10, Bexley has a high renter population and a lower homeownership rate than the national average.

Columbus, the state’s capital, lies only 10 minutes away from Bexley. Its close relation to the city explains the high renter population and strong demand. The city itself is an arboretum, and claims to be the first city to be officially accredited as a living museum of trees and plants. An ordinance adopted in 2023 set their standards for tree care and mulching techniques.

While in the top 10, Bexley’s home listing price sits in the middle at $439,000, with 3.4 times more viewers per property than the national average. The average home sits on the market for 25 days, but the home prices in Bexley are higher than neighboring Columbus.

For more information, see the full report.