In real estate, success isn’t just measured in sales—it’s seen in the vision, leadership and drive that fuel long-term growth and transformation. Whether it’s a powerhouse CEO guiding a company through a pivotal year or a standout agent executing a breakthrough business strategies, the individuals in our Luminaries and Achievers categories represent the pinnacle of performance and leadership. These Newsmakers inspire by example, building lasting impact through innovation, dedication and results.

For the eighth year in a row, we are recognizing the industry’s most influential voices and success stories through or 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers—and we need your help identifying them!

Nominate a Newsmaker

Take a look at some of the bold leaders and top performers we celebrates in last year’s class.

Luminaries: The Industry Icons

Hoby Hanna, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, continued to lead with conviction and vision in 2024, expanding the company through key acquisitions while encouraging the industry to stay rooted in core values amid change. His leadership helped navigate market shifts with a focus on education, agent support and long-term growth.

Melissa Cohn, regional vice president of William Raveis Mortgage, stands out as a mortgage industry pioneer, ranging among the top originators nationally in 2024 while championing female leadership and mentoring the next generation, including her daughter. Her expertise and influence extend beyond lending, with frequent media appearances and roles on prominent advisory boards.

Kevin Brown, 2025 president-elect of the National Association of Realtors®, brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience and a steadfast commitment to ethics, professionalism and advancing affordable housing. His extensive volunteer work and industry advocacy position him to lead members through ongoing transformation with insight and purpose.

Erin Yabroudy is a real estate agent with Harry Norman REALTORS®, is a top producer with over $900 million in lifetime sales and a record-breaking 2024, leading the No. 1 large team at Harry Norman for six consecutive years. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond sales, with active community involvement that highlights her dedication to both business growth and giving back.

William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, led the company’s global growth in 2024, expanding to over 18,400 agents across more than 300 international market centers. He continues to pursue new opportunities in the Bahamas, Africa, Central and South America, Europe and Asia.

Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, drove unprecedented franchisee engagement in 2024 through hands-on leadership, innovative tech adoption and expanded support services. Her problem-solving approach helped affiliates navigate complex challenges and achieve near-perfect renewal rates across the network.

Nominate a Newsmaker

Achievers: The Success Stories

Jaclyn Bild, broker associate at Douglas Elliman, continued to set records, ranking among the top agents in Florida for transactions and GCI in 2024. A bilingual industry leader and Diamond Circle member, she brings relentless drive and a client-first approach to every deal.

Kim Prior, EVP at FBS, is a marketing innovator with over 25 years of experience driving growth in the real estate tech space. In 2024, she led standout initiatives like Launch for Flexmls and the upcoming MAS platform, while elevating MLS visibility through strategy and leadership.

Todd Teta, chief technology and product officer at ATTOM, continues to lead the charge in proptech innovation, launching AI-powered tools like Building Footprints and the Propensity to Default Score. His forward-thinking leadership helped earn ATTOM major industry accolades in 2024, solidifying its status as a data powerhouse.

Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., led through a year of strategic growth, achieving the highest number of new franchise openings since the pandemic and earning top national franchise honors. He rolled out major upgrades to agent tools and systems, reinforcing the brand’s core values while enhancing productivity and client service.

Candace Adams, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Hudson Valley Properties, strengthened her company’s position in the marketplace with the strategic recruitment of top-producing agents and record-breaking charitable efforts. Under her leadership, the firm achieved top national rankings while advancing DEI initiatives and cultivating a culture rooted in trust, balance and excellence.

Jamie Mertz, COO of Virtual Properties Realty, helped the firm celebrate its 25th anniversary with record-breaking growth and the milestone of surpassing 5,000 agents. Her leadership is defined not just by the numbers, but by the relationships she builds and the success she cultivates in others.

Nominate a Newsmaker

The deadline to nominate a 2026 Real Estate Newsmaker is September 5, 2025.

Thank you to our Real Estate Newsmakers Sponsors:

Newsmakers Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

The hundreds of industry professionals selected for RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2026. Newsmakers will also be honored at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, taking place during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Check out RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Class of 2025 here!

For any questions, please contact editorial@rismedia.com.