Discount brokerage Homie Technology, Inc. has filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit following the mid-July dismissal from Judge Dale Kimball of the District of Utah.

Judge Kimball threw out the antitrust lawsuit from the discount brokerage against The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) and other major real estate brokerages for failing to show cause of “antitrust injury” to the company.

In our previous reporting, an NAR spokesperson told RISMedia that NAR was pleased with the court’s ruling to dismiss the case with prejudice.

“NAR will continue to facilitate local real estate marketplaces that provide fair and equal access to property information, foster competition, and empower NAR members to serve clients on their homebuying and selling journeys.”

The other defendants named in the lawsuit were Anywhere, RE/MAX, Keller Williams and HomeServices of America—the same companies targeted by the original Burnett suit.

Representatives for Homie could not immediately be reached for comment.