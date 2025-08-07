Above, Andowah Newton

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has announced the appointment of Andowah Newton as vice president, litigation and associate general counsel. A seasoned litigator and strategic legal advisor with deep experience spanning corporate governance, litigation management, and nonprofit compliance, Newton brings a unique blend of legal acumen and industry insight during a critical time of transformation for NAR and its members, the organization stated.

Newton most recently served as vice president, legal affairs and head of litigation at a global luxury conglomerate, where she directed legal strategy for over 30 brands and advised C-suite executives on complex and high-stakes issues, including issues pertaining to the conglomerate’s real estate portfolio. She previously held roles at top law firms including Hogan Lovells and Mintz Levin, advising on complex civil litigation, risk mitigation and corporate governance.

In addition to her extensive legal background, Newton is the founder and president of The RAN Fund, a youth empowerment nonprofit where she has led a multidisciplinary team and overseen financial compliance, maintenance of tax-exempt status and nonprofit governance, all of which gives her experience with the types of legal and operational responsibilities of mission-driven organizations like NAR.

“Andowah brings a valuable combination of litigation experience, financial acumen, and strategic judgment,” said Jon Waclawski, NAR’s general counsel and senior vice president, Legal. “Her experience managing complex legal matters, coupled with her hands-on understanding of nonprofit compliance and governance, makes her exceptionally well-suited to guide NAR’s litigation strategy in this evolving landscape. We’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

Newton began her career as a CPA and auditor after earning her undergraduate degree in accounting from Georgetown University. She received her J.D. from Cornell Law School and a French law degree from the Université de Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne. Her public service includes clerking at the International Criminal Court and testifying before Congress on key legal and policy issues. In 2024, she received the Cornell Law Exemplary Alumni Public Service Award.

“I am excited to join NAR at such a pivotal moment for the organization and the real estate industry at large. I look forward to supporting our members, protecting the integrity of the profession and ensuring NAR remains a strong, trusted advocate for property rights and housing access,” Newton said. She starts in her new role on August 25.

For more information visit nar.realtor.