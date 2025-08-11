Neuhaus Real Estate, Inc., a family-operated, 14-year-old brokerage serving Colorado’s Front Range, is the latest firm to affiliate with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the brand has announced.

The firm is led by Managing Broker and Owner April Neuhaus, and her daughter Aubrie Neuhaus-Larsen, who serves as chief operating officer. Neuhaus founded the business in 2011, after first joining the industry in 2007, the company noted. Neuhaus’s entry into real estate began as a hobby but quickly became her passion after she and her husband bought and flipped a home shortly after getting married, a release stated, adding that her successful investment helped her realize the financial freedom that real estate could allow for, and she made it her mission to help other Colorado families achieve that same freedom. Since 2001, Neuhaus has been named a top broker by Continental Who’s Who and has hundreds of five-star reviews from clients. She expanded on the decision to join the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand.

“We are fiercely protective of our collaborative company culture—something we believe is truly rare in the real estate industry,” Neuhaus said. “We’ve worked diligently to create a robust support network where everyone feels safe to share both challenges and successes. Combining our individual strengths is how we deliver the very best outcomes for our clients. When looking for a brand to affiliate with, we needed to know we were joining a family much like our own, that shares our same ideals. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate stood out as that solution, and we’re incredibly excited to work with people who are equally as passionate about providing outstanding service to their communities.”

Neuhaus-Larsen has quickly carved out her niche in Colorado’s custom home market, where she has bought, designed and then sold multiple million-dollar properties located nearby, the company added. She attributes much of her success to her upbringing, as she grew up in and around her mother’s business and frequently attended real estate classes, training sessions and showings. As part of the firm’s leadership team, she manages much of the firm’s administrative duties, the company said.

“What truly sets us apart as a brokerage is our eye for design and our passion for aligning each client’s home with their unique lifestyles,” said Neuhaus-Larsen. “Personally, I take the most pride in supporting clients well beyond the closing—whether that means creating a floor plan, connecting them with material suppliers, or advising them on the latest design trends. The lifestyle aspect of real estate is my wheelhouse. That’s why affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was such a natural fit.”

Now, nearly 15 years after first opening their doors, the mother-daughter duo is joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network to provide more structure for their affiliated agents, more marketing assets for their clients and more bandwidth for themselves, they said.

On the affiliation, Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC shared, “Colorado’s Front Range is a busy, competitive market, and it helps to work with people who know the area well and care about the people they serve. April, Aubrie, and their affiliated agents bring that kind of local understanding and commitment. We’re glad to welcome them to the brand and look forward to seeing their growth with the tools and resources that can help them stay focused on what matters most, their clients and community.”

For more information, visit Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate.