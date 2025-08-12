Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), an MLS based in Chicago which covers surrounding midwestern regions, has announced a partnership with Broker Public Portal (BPP), a coalition of MLSs. MRED will lead the relaunch of BPP’s national home search platform.

MRED CEO and President Rebecca Jensen said in a press release about the news that: “We are proud to be the first MLS to take the lead in relaunching the national portal for our brokers and agents. It’s not just another listing site; it’s a solution delivered by MLSs for the brokers who create and steward real estate transactions every day with homebuyers and sellers.”

Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal, said in the same release “MRED’s leadership signals a new era for consumer search, one where trust, accuracy and professional representation matter again. By stepping forward, MRED is setting the standard for how MLSs can support a national effort to realign the digital marketplace with the values of our industry.”

BPP board members Cameron Paine (president and CEO of St. Louis’ MARIS MLS) said that “Now, more than ever, it’s important to align the interests of the brokers and the MLSs,” while his fellow board member Pat Shea (president and CEO of brokerages Windermere Signature Properties and Windermere SoCal) concurred that “This is about restoring the consumer relationship and delivering a better experience.”

The press release indicated that BPP is actively looking to recruit other MLSs as strategic partners and/or investors in a mission it describes as “(returning) control of real estate search to the professionals who know it best, giving consumers a direct line to the most accurate listings and local expertise available.”

For more information, visit https://brokerpublicportal.com/.