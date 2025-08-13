In a buoyant report August 12, Fathom Holdings, which includes flat-fee brokerage Fathom Realty, the tech-focused, full-service brokerage under its corporate umbrella, reported Q2 2025 year-over-year revenue growth of 36%, a 23% increase in agent count, 25% transaction growth, and a return to adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Fathom’s stock rose 5.88% in the aftermarket, closing at $1.39.

“The second quarter of 2025 marked a strong step forward for Fathom, driven by the strength of our platform and our ability to recruit, retain and support our agents in a dynamic housing market,” said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. “While 2025 continues to present challenges for the industry, we are beginning to see the clear benefits of our diversified growth strategy. Verus Title delivered a record-breaking month in June, and our Elevate concierge program is driving measurable gains in agent productivity and engagement.”

The Elevate program has already onboarded over 70 agents, averaging eight closings per year, and is on track to add another 100 agents within the next 60 days. Fathom’s goal is to scale the program to more than 300 onboarded agents by year-end, each averaging at least eight annual closings, helping agents grow their businesses through enhanced productivity and support.

In August, Fathom successfully implemented its first intelliAgent platform and Elevate program licensing agreement with Sovereign Realty Partners, which will operate under the Fathom Elite brand. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader platform expansion strategy designed to help independent brokerages leverage intelliAgent’s proprietary technology and services to improve profitability and agent satisfaction.

Strategic acquisitions, agent walkovers and the licensing of the intelliAgent platform are expanding Fathom’s market footprint while unlocking new cross-selling opportunities across mortgage, title, technology and additional agent services.

“Looking ahead, Fathom is committed to scaling both topline revenue and gross profit, creating a clear trajectory toward sustained adjusted EBITDA profitability,” added Fregenal. “With a growing agent network, expanding ancillary services, new intelliAgent licensing partnerships and disciplined operational execution, we believe the future is bright for Fathom. We are well-positioned to capture market opportunities, drive long-term growth and deliver meaningful value to our shareholders.”

Q2 2025 highlights