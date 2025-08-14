BeachesMLS has announced a partnership with fintech leader Payload to modernize and automate real estate payments and disbursements. The company says this collaboration reinforces its commitment to innovation and its members’ success by introducing seamless, secure and scalable financial tools tailored for the real estate industry.

“BeachesMLS is always looking for innovative ways to enhance our members’ experience and business operations,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “Partnering with Payload gives our members a faster and more secure way to manage real estate payments and commissions. Strategic partners like these aren’t just a perk; they’re a power play and differentiator for our membership.”

With this integration, BeachesMLS subscribers can access a single platform to send and receive payments through Payload’s interface. The platform automates all inbound and outbound real estate transactions including Earnest Money Deposits, recurring agent billing, dues collection, next-day commission payouts, rental payments, title payments and more, a release noted.

Fully integrated within BeachesMLS and the platforms members already use, the company says that Payload simplifies the entire payment experience for brokers, agents and staff. Additionally, all transactions are protected by enterprise-level security and comprehensive fraud prevention measures.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BeachesMLS and support their mission to deliver smarter, more efficient tools to their members,” said Zach Jacob, vice president of Partnerships at Payload. “By using Payload’s robust platform, they’ve created a secure, scalable solution that simplifies tedious real estate payment workflows. This partnership enhances their operations while delivering real value to the agents and clients they serve.”

According to BeachesMLS, this partnership will enable greater operational efficiency, financial clarity and client satisfaction. As the real estate industry evolves, the company continues to invest in solutions that it says will set the pace for what’s possible in today’s market.

To find out more, visit payload.com/partners/beaches-mls.