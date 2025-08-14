Let’s be honest: No one wants to be that agent. You know the one: constantly posting listings, flooding inboxes with stats or making every conversation about the market. In a world where attention is scarce and trust is everything, staying top of mind doesn’t mean being loud—it means being genuinely present.

That’s where the 3-3-3 Rule comes in. It’s a simple system designed to help real estate professionals nurture relationships without coming across as pushy or transactional. It’s about consistency, not pressure. Value, not volume.

Here’s how it works. Each month, commit to these three actions:

Call three people. Pick up the phone and check in with three people—clients, past clients, prospects or sphere of influence. Keep it light. Ask how they’re doing, mention a recent local event or congratulate them on a milestone. You’re not pitching—you’re connecting.

Send three personal notes. A handwritten note is rare—and powerful. Thank someone for a referral, wish them a happy home anniversary or just let them know you’re thinking of them. People remember those small, sincere gestures. (Some even save them for years.)

Share three pieces of value. Whether it’s a seasonal home maintenance checklist, a market snapshot or a list of local weekend events, aim to offer something helpful. Ask yourself: What would I find useful if I were a homeowner—or planning to become one?

When done consistently, these small acts build familiarity, trust and visibility—without overwhelming anyone.

Be strategic on social media

No, you really don’t need to post five times a day. Focus on relevance and connection:

Share behind-the-scenes moments from your life or business.

Celebrate client wins and milestones.

Highlight local events and favorite small businesses.

Offer short, helpful tips for buyers, sellers or homeowners.

And remember—don’t just post. Engage. Comment, like and respond. Social media is a conversation, not a billboard.

Use the calendar to your advantage

Holidays, seasons and special occasions are built-in touchpoints. A spring-cleaning checklist, a fall maintenance guide or a holiday card with a local recipe—these simple gestures show that you care and keep your brand in their home (and heart). Even small surprises—like a packet of seeds in spring or a Halloween goodie bag—can make a big impression.

Make it a habit

Here’s the real magic: schedule it. Put relationship-building activities in your calendar weekly or monthly. What gets scheduled gets done—and what gets done grows your business.

Lead with heart, not hype

Staying top of mind doesn’t mean being the loudest voice. It means showing up with purpose, care and consistency. The 3-3-3 Rule isn’t just a strategy—it’s a mindset shift. One that transforms marketing into meaningful connection. Start small, stay steady and watch your relationships—and referrals—grow.

For more information, visit https://darrylspeaks.com/.