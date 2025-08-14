Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced that as of Sept. 12, Allen Tate Realtors, a well-known real estate company in the Carolinas, is officially rebranding as Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate.

According to Howard Hanna, this move marks the first time the brand will have a presence in North and South Carolina. While Allen Tate has been a part of the Howard Hanna family since 2018, this rebrand signals its commitment to innovation, growth and delivering real estate services to clients and communities across the region, the company notes.

“This is more than a name change–it’s a growth move,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “We’re aligning two iconic brands to bring even more opportunity, tech-forward programs and marketing power to better equip our agents to service the growing needs of home buyers and sellers in the Carolinas.”

With this rebrand comes access to Howard Hanna’s national and global reach, including marketing platforms, proprietary tools, mortgage and insurance services, luxury affiliations and programs like the 100% Money Back Guarantee and By Before You Sell program, the company noted.

“The vision and experience of our leadership team will continue to guide us to even greater success as we embark on this next chapter in setting the standard for exceptional real estate service in the Carolinas,” said Gary Scott, president, Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate Services.

To celebrate the company’s expansion and honor the communities it serves, Howard Hanna donated $10,000 to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and $10,000 to Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Raleigh/ Durham, a release noted. These donations marked the establishment of Howard Hanna’s Children’s Free Care Fund in the Carolinas, extending its commitment to supporting children’s health and ensuring that no family is turned away due to an inability to pay, the company claims.

“The Carolinas have always been a cornerstone of our long-term vision,” Hanna added. “Uniting under one brand, this alignment allows us to unlock new potential, helping more agents grow their businesses and more families sell their home with confidence across our 13-state footprint.”

Today, Howard Hana has over 500 offices and 15,000 real estate professionals across 13 states, which the company says has allowed it to connect deep local roots with national strength.

