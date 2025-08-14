The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has announced that SafeStreets, ADT’s leading home security and automation provider, has joined NAR Realtor Benefits® as a new partner.

Through this partnership, NAR members and their clients can access an exclusive offer that includes a full security system (a $1,200 value), a choice of two HD cameras and extra discounted costs on professional monitoring and installation.

“Agents who are (NAR members) are often trusted beyond the transaction, serving as a go-to resource for clients well after closing,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “SafeStreets’ home security solutions give our members the ability to offer real value, whether for their clients or their own families, by pairing trusted technology with peace of mind.”

After claiming the offer, a SafeStreets Security Pro® will work with you or your client to customize a home security system and schedule an installation. On appointment day, the SafeStreets Security Pro® will walk through the full installation for optimal security and provide training on the system’s features. The session concludes with activation of 24/7 ADT monitoring and answers to any final questions.

To claim this benefit, NAR members can call 1-844-574-SAFE or visit www.getsafestreets.com/nar.