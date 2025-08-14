Above: Robin Kencel

Robin Kencel has made a name for herself in one of the nation’s most exclusive zip codes. A top 1% agent in the Greenwich, Connecticut, market (and top 1.5% nationwide), Kencel leads a powerhouse team at Compass specializing in high-end properties and discerning clients. Her real estate career began over two decades ago, flipping townhomes with a sharp eye for design and investment potential.

Now, with a national pageant crown in hand and decades of business experience behind her, Kencel is championing purpose-driven living at any age.

Here, Kencel talks about the market trends shaping buyer behavior, how she empowers fellow agents, and why she believes real estate is one of the best industries for women entering their second—or third—act.

You began your real estate journey flipping townhomes. How did that shape your approach today?

The first home I purchased was a townhome under construction outside of Princeton, New Jersey. I did a few customizations based on what I thought would be preferences of the target buyer and sold it upon completion, pocketing $30,000 in profit. From there, we purchased a townhome in Bronxville, New York, continued to carefully renovate homes, and moved onto larger ones over time. My interest in architecture, design and construction has great value for my luxury clients today. I retained top-tier architects, interior designers and contractors—and learned firsthand what made for good design, decorating and, ultimately, what was good, better and best in terms of materials, finishes and workmanship. That exposure enables me to evaluate homes from a number of perspectives when helping clients, whether they’re buying existing properties or building from the ground up.

Is there a particular market trend agents should pay closer attention to today?

Sensitivity for the environment and what’s good for the planet is becoming more prevalent, especially with younger buyers. They’re looking for homes that aren’t too large and don’t have wasted space or unused rooms. Not only do they see this as unnecessary consumption, but they’re also concerned about water and energy use. Agents who understand these concerns will be more effective in guiding clients and collaborating with architects and design/build firms.

What is the most important skill female agents should possess when working in the luxury market?

The ability to effectively negotiate with male counterparts who don’t have an equality mindset. Encountering men with strong communication styles and aggressive body language can be uncomfortable. I’ve learned to read who’s on the other side of the table, understand my client and adjust my approach to what I feel will be most effective in getting the desired results.

How do you balance real estate with dancing, mentoring and your title as Ms. Connecticut Senior America 2025?

Real estate is a 24/7 career, but that doesn’t mean you have to be physically present around the clock. During active negotiations, it’s imperative to be focused and available. I’ve been in the business for over 20 years, and I now limit my client load to no more than four at a time. I also rely on colleagues to handle showings if I’m out of town or have a scheduling conflict. I’m careful to include not just appointments on my calendar, but “to-do” items with deadlines—like article submissions, rehearsals and check-ins with mentees. Calendar management is key.

What advice do you have for women starting or restarting a real estate career later in life?

Entering real estate at an older age makes more sense than people might think. If a woman chooses to work in the area she’s lived in for a while, she’ll likely have a strong network to draw from—and that’s a big advantage. Whatever her previous career or volunteer work was, there are transferable skills. And many older women have more flexibility than they did while raising children, which is valuable in a business with unpredictable hours and last-minute client needs.

