Economic pressures have seen foreclosures rise during 2025, and the latest data saw them hit the highest point of the year.

ATTOM Data, in its monthly foreclosure report for the month of July, found that during that month, there were 36,128 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings—or one in every 3,939 housing units. This was 11% higher than in June 2025 and 13% higher than in July 2024.

The foreclosure process began on 24,302 homes in July, a 12% monthly increase and an 11% annual increase. Completed foreclosures, with lenders repossessing a property, totaled 3,866 during July 2025. This is a 1% decrease from June—but an 18% increase from the previous year.

“July’s foreclosure activity continues to trend upward year-over-year, with increases in both starts and completions. While rising home prices are helping many owners maintain equity, the steady climb in filings suggests growing pressure in some markets,” said ATTOM CEO Rob Barber to summarize the findings.

Regional breakdown

The five states that saw the highest level of foreclosures during July 2025 were Nevada (one in every 2,326 houses), Florida (one in every 2,420), Maryland (one in every 2,566), South Carolina (one in every 2,588) and Illinois (one in every 2,727).

Florida’s high foreclosure rate shone through on the metropolitan level. Of large metro areas (population of 500,000 or more), the five with the highest foreclosure rates were Bakersfield, California (one in every 1,538); Cape Coral, Florida (one in every 1,735); Lakeland, Florida (one in every 1,802); Columbia, South Carolina (one in every 1,803); and Deltona, Florida (one in every 1,818).

Of metro areas with populations of more than 1 million, the highest foreclosure rates this past month were Houston, Texas (one in 1,882); Jacksonville, Florida (one in 1,893); Las Vegas, Nevada (one in 1,914); Riverside, California (one in 1,921); and Cleveland, Ohio (one in 2,030).

States with the highest number of foreclosure starts in July were Texas (3,600), Florida (2,891) and California (2,830), which were trailed in distant fourth and fifth by Illinois (1,177) and Ohio (1,029). Correspondingly, four of these five states also had the highest number of foreclosure completions: Texas (377), California (360), Florida (241), Michigan (236) and Illinois (223).

Metro areas with a population greater than 1 million with the highest number of foreclosure starts in July were Houston, Texas (1,406); Chicago, Illinois (1,117); New York, New York (1,003); Miami, Florida (920); and Dallas, Texas (751). The same metro areas with the highest number of foreclosure completions were Chicago (139), New York (120), Detroit, Michigan (101), Houston (95) and Los Angeles (77).

For the full report, click here.