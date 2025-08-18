The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand has announced the official launch of its comprehensive Trendmaker℠ Accreditation program for affiliated brokers and agents. The program leverages the brand’s unique connection to the Better Homes & Gardens® media brand to deliver actionable insights into the evolving consumer behaviors and lifestyle trends that help shape the housing market.

BHGRE stated that the program formalizes a key brand differentiator by offering agents exclusive access to trend intelligence, psychological insights into buyer behavior, and professional commentary across key real estate-adjacent sectors—including new home construction, smart home technology and outdoor living. Through the designation course, agents become Home Trend Specialists who have a greater ability to tailor service for their clients based on their design and living preferences.

Led by President Ginger Wilcox, VP of Learning Karrie-Ann Sheppard and Director of Brand Marketing Leah Wright, the initiative deepens collaboration with People, Inc., the publisher of the Better Homes & Gardens magazine, the brand stated. Other featured industry leaders in the program include Lauren Bengtson, the senior home editor of Better Homes & Gardens, and Caleb Silver, the editor-in-chief of Investopedia.

“Not only do BHGRE affiliated agents help people find a house, they play a critical role in helping them turn it into their home,” said Wilcox. “By connecting the dots between the trusted Better Homes & Gardens brand and highly engaged BHGRE network of affiliated real estate professionals, we’re delivering unmatched value to today’s lifestyle-driven consumer.”

BHGRE noted that the Trendmaker℠ Accreditation program empowers agents with lifestyle and behavioral insights to better serve today’s buyers and sellers. High-level takeaways from the course include insights on design trends, consumer psychology and marketing.

In addition to the course, the brand has launched bi-monthly snap polls of BHGRE affiliated agents, providing frontline insights into trends and supporting client engagement.

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.