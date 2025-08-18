Above: Lindsay Sport.

As CEO of Keller Williams Homewood in Birmingham, Alabama, Lindsay Sport leads with a rare mix of strategy, insight and heart. A seasoned real estate professional, investor and entrepreneur, she’s built her business on education, precision and an unwavering commitment to delivering value to her clients.

One of the key tools in her arsenal is Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), the exclusive online property database platform she describes as essential to her day to day. “I’m all about data and numbers,” says Sport. “RPR allows me and my team to combine what we know with what we can show—and that’s where the real value comes in.”

Among the newest features to catch her attention is the Market Activity report with Market Trends, along with its shareable link, which updates every 48 hours. “This is a total game-changer,” she says. “I can send the link to my clients, and they receive the most current data without me having to resend anything.” For sellers who begin planning months in advance, this real-time access is a major advantage. “The market changes all the time,” she adds. “This tool keeps them updated automatically, without me needing to constantly follow-up.”

Sport has also begun to incorporate the RPR mobile app into her business, and she’s seeing her agents follow suit, giving her the flexibility to access data wherever she is—whether in the office or at a showing. “I’m excited to have immediate access to everything right at my fingertips,” she says. “When I’m out in the field, I can look up surrounding homes or pull data on the spot. I can check recent closings to see if a property is priced accurately, or quickly find similar homes that are available.” It also helps her stay sharp with her own listings. “If I’m inside a property and a question comes up that I don’t remember the answer to offhand, it’s right there in the app.”

Tailoring the experience to fit each client’s needs is another area where RPR plays a big role. “I love that I can pick and choose what to include based on what’s most important to my client,” says Sport. “RPR has so much information on the factors that truly impact the sale of a home. I’m sharing this kind of info with clients almost every day.”

When it comes to pricing, RPR’s comparative tools give Sport—and her agents—an edge, especially in situations where MLS data might fall short. “I’ve had a lot of success using RPR’s comparables,” Sport says. “It pulls from off-market properties and surrounding areas, which is key—because sometimes the comps you need aren’t in the MLS.” That broader search capability allows her to fine-tune values based on upgrades, home condition and more. “My favorite stat is the ‘list-to-sold’ ratio,” she says. “I use it to help buyers understand how aggressive they need to be with their offers and to give them a sense of what homes in a particular area are actually selling for.”

To further enhance her workflow, Sport encourages a tech-savvy culture among her agents, combining RPR with other platforms that complement her research-driven style. “I’m a Homes.com member, and it works really well alongside RPR,” she says. “I still do a lot of manual searches, but I always use RPR as a baseline or starting point—especially when I’m having trouble locating certain properties.” She also uses it as a final step to confirm her findings. “I love how it pulls from multiple sources. By combining tools like these, I can deliver real value to my clients while educating them along the way.”

For Sport, tools like RPR aren’t just conveniences—they’re competitive advantages. And in a market that moves fast and demands expertise, that edge can make all the difference.

