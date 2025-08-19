ERA Real Estate has announced its affiliation with a full-service brokerage firm with a concentrated footprint in Silicon Valley’s Santa Clara County and the Peninsula’s San Mateo County, now doing business as Real Estate Experts ERA Powered. The company, whose core market comprises nearly 2,500 square miles, with an average sales price of $1.3 million, has over 90 agents.

Founder Brett Jennings has built a leadership team with expertise across real estate and other industries, according to a release. Elizabeth Lazar, CEO of Real Estate Experts ERA Powered, brings a background in real estate, brand marketing and strategic management to the company’s leadership and direction.

The company also explains that through the ERA Powered® flexible branding model, Real Estate Experts will retain its established local brand identity while gaining access to the ERA® brand’s comprehensive suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

As part of the ERA® network, Jennings and his full-service company’s affiliated agents will now be equipped with tools and marketing strategies designed to effectively connect buyers and sellers and help drive production in a competitive real estate market.

“Now as an ERA Powered company we will have access to global referral networks, industry-leading technology and a trusted brand,” Jennings explained. “Not only will we be able to build on our success to date, we will also benefit from the unique fusion of national-scale credibility and local-market mastery and be able to provide our white-glove concierge service to even more people.”

The firm says Jennings intends to leverage its affiliation to increase market share in its core market of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, recruit top agents and expand its service area northward into the Bay Area through mergers and acquisitions. The company states it is also looking to build its presence in the Central Coast, the Lake Tahoe region and in Southern California to serve growing demand in these markets.

For more information, visit era.com.