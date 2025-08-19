Florida Realtor® and Broker Jorge A. Zea is suing the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), along with other local associations and MLSs, for alleged antitrust violations and steering.

Zea claims that the defendants’ “coordinated scheme” targeted his pro-competitive brokerage model, restricted consumer choice and maintained supracompetitive prices. His brokerage, at www.snapflatfee.com, enables sellers to pay a low listing fee in exchange for limited brokerage services.

In the 126-page Pro Se filing, Zea claims that, “While the narrative may be lengthy, given the number of defendants and the multiple rules and actions at issue, the injunctive relief sought is, by contrast, straightforward and indisputable: that defendants comply with, monitor and enforce the same pro-competitive rules they impose on themselves.”

Snap Flat Fee syndicates listing data to the MLS-enabled data feed, and Zea forwards all leads, “regardless of their origin,” directly to the seller. For that transparency to occur, there can not be any “unnecessary steering, misleading, misrepresentation, interference, diversion, deflection, funneling or redirection,” according to the filing.

Zea previously sought to intervene in the Burnett settlement, putting forth many of the same allegations and claiming that an anti-steering stipulation proposed as part of the deal was modified.

In his lawsuit, Zea went into more detail, claiming the listed defendants “directly obstruct(ed) that flow of contact information, intentionally frustrating the essential function” of his service and caused substantial, ongoing harm.

“Defendants’ coordinated failures and actions have denied plaintiff the opportunity to grow, scale, gain market share, increase revenue, profit, build brand recognition, increase business value and compete fairly, ultimately foreclosing Plaintiff’s ability to establish a leading, cost-saving alternative in the national real estate market,” read the filing.

NAR previously claimed that the terms of the settlement prevented “theoretical steering” related to buyer agent commissions.

Further, Zea argues that the defendants do not operate as neutral platforms. “They are governed and directed by their own members (horizontal competitors) who make decisions collectively through boards, committees, panels and voting processes. When such an entity chooses not to enforce a mandatory rule, not to monitor compliance, or not to require adherence among its members, that decision is not unilateral, it is a collective action taken by a group of competitors acting jointly.”

Steering

Most notably, Zea accuses the defendants of having buyer agents steer clients away from properties that offer reduced or no buyer-agent commissions, by filtering them out, omitting them from recommendations or actively disparaging them.

He calls out one of the named defendants, Royal Palm Coast REALTOR® Association, of steering by citing a 2024 email where the association explains that providing buyers with access to a seller’s contact information “can lead someone to bypass their own contracted agent to seek out the listing agent.”

By keeping buyers removed from direct contact with sellers or listing agents representing alternative models, these defendants are “steering them towards buyer agent representation,” Zea argues.

Even on the internet, through MLS listings, platforms routinely obscure or omit the listing agent’s contact information, “further distancing buyers from the seller and reinforcing the steering dynamic,” reads the filing.

Between September 2024 and January 2025, Zea—allegedly confronted with multiple issues with steering—filed at least one ethics complaint with each of the “ethics-responsable” defendants and all cases were dismissed.

In response to an email sent by Zea in early January 2025, asking why no direct anti-steering rule has ever been enacted, NAR’s General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs and Antitrust Compliance referred Zea to the ethics enforcement process.

He proceeds to argue, based on his own experience with the ethics enforcement process, that the hearings are “procedurally shallow, lack adversarial rigor, and are structurally biased toward dismissal.”

“This system, which defendants use as the remedy for steering, is unfit for purpose, legally inadequate, and structurally biased in favor of respondents,” Zea argues. “It provides no protection for consumers, no enforcement for ethical violations that mirror federal offenses, and no avenue for addressing the widespread, well-documented, and systemic steering that underpins the anticompetitive conduct at issue in this case.”

An NAR spokesperson told RISMedia that “(t)he National Association of Realtors® fosters a fair, transparent, and competitive real estate marketplace. Steering is a prohibited practice under NAR policy and the Realtor® Code of Ethics. The Code of Ethics is enforced by state and local Realtor® associations, and MLS rules are enforced at the MLS level. We will respond to the plaintiff’s claims in court.”

The conspiracy structure and ‘selective enforcement’

Referring to this effort as an “enhanced hub-and-spoke conspiracy,” Zea described NAR as the “central hub, promulgating mandatory policies and leveraging institutional authority to drive uniform adoption.”

Each MLS and association operates as a “spoke-turned-sub-hub” with agents serving as independent, direct horizontal competitors, Zea goes on to state in the filing.

“Within these sub-hubs, horizontal competitors collectively decide not to comply with, monitor or enforce mandatory rules, and collectively decide not to impose discipline under the mandates of the code of ethics,” the filing reads. “NAR’s overarching coordination ensures a nationwide network of interlinked conspiracies aimed at suppressing competitive threats such as Plaintiff’s business model.”

Zea proceeds to outline the defendants’ “selective enforcement” when it comes to “enforcing authority against rules protecting historic commission structures.” Citing the now-infamous NAR-commissioned “Danger Report” (which featured heavily in the Burnett trial), he points out how the report refers to lower-cost brokerage models as threats or “danger to ‘the industry.’”

The defendants, argues Zea in the court document, enacted a “coordinated suppression of innovation, alternative business models, transparency, consumer choice and price competition by design.”

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida’s West Palm Beach Division, Zea is suing the following groups: