Stellar MLS has announced their partnership with Rayse, a real estate technology platform, to deliver an innovation that it claims will help agents showcase their value clearly and consistently at every stage of the home ownership journey.

Stellar stated that the platform was introduced to its brokers in March at a discounted rate, and the functionality for agents is very similar, however, the new benefit is now included in all Stellar MLS agent customers’ subscriptions, free of cost.

The platform tracks agent’s progress while providing clients with real-time data, according to a release. Real estate professionals can showcase the time spent on activities such as responding to inquiries, negotiating, previewing properties and analyzing market trends.

The partnership reflects Stellar’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends by delivering solutions that anticipate customer needs and empower real estate professionals to excel in a competitive market, the MLS stated. Stellar also says it supports Rayse’s mission to redefine the agent-client relationship through real-time visibility into agent activities.

CEO Merri Jo Cowen shared “At Stellar MLS, our mission is to empower agents and brokers with tools that drive trust, clarity and confidence in every transaction they lead. That’s why we are excited to announce that Rayse is now included in our customers’ Stellar MLS subscription.”

“Rayse makes transparency simple,” Cowen continued. “By visualizing agent activity, from showings and negotiations to market analysis and closing milestones, clients can clearly see the hours of expertise agents invest per transaction, not just generalizations. By offering this product to all Stellar MLS customers, we’re continuing our commitment to provide tools that drive success, differentiation and long-term client relationships for our Stellar community.”

Stellar MLS claims the Rayse platform is a “win-win” for real estate professionals and clients because it protects agent and broker value, strengthens client trust and reinforces their role in the home-buying and selling process, while also shedding light on the behind-the-scenes expertise. The program will offer features like buyer and seller presentations, a client portal and a closing report.

“Today’s consumers expect transparency, and Rayse delivers it in real time,” said James Dwiggins, co-founder and co-CEO of Rayse. “We’re thrilled to partner with Stellar MLS to help agents build trust and loyalty by showing the work they do behind the scenes every step of the way.”

To learn more about the Stellar MLS and Rayse partnership, click here.