Williamsburg Multiple Listing Service (WMLS) and Bright MLS have announced the launch of their data share agreement, expanding access to thousands of real estate listings in Northern Virginia and the Historic Triangle in Virginia, giving subscribers of both organizations the ability to search comprehensive current and historical property listing information.

“This data share represents a major advancement in our ongoing mission to provide

subscribers with broader access to essential listing information,” said Charlie Willits, CEO of WMLS. “Through this collaboration, our MLSs are opening new doors for agents and brokers—enhancing service and delivering more value to consumers.”

WMLS said this initiative continues its commitment to simplifying and expanding data access through cross-regional and interstate agreements, providing efficiency to real estate professionals across the greater Williamsburg area.

For more information, visit brightmls.com.