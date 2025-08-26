RE/MAX has announced the launch of Marketing as a Service (MaaS), a data-driven platform designed to help brand affiliates across the U.S. and Canada market listings easily, connect with clients and drive business growth.

Powered by Realforce, RE/MAX stated that MaaS is an AI-fueled system that enables affiliates including brokers, owners, agents and teams to launch marketing campaigns with less effort. From automated listing packages to customizable ad programs and real-time analytics, MaaS consolidates various different marketing tools into a single platform.

“This is about giving RE/MAX affiliates every advantage in this highly competitive industry,” said Abby Lee, EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events for RE/MAX. “Marketing as a Service is designed to run in the background while RE/MAX agents stay front and center with their clients. It’s another great example—one of many this year—of RE/MAX leaning into AI and tech innovations to help agents win listings, save time and build their businesses.

MaaS features include:

Simplified marketing tools: MaaS consolidates different RE/MAX listing assets into one dashboard, enabling ready-to-go campaigns in a few clicks.

Smart automation: Set and save campaign preferences, allowing the platform to auto-launch personalized outreach across channels.

Performance reporting: access to shareable, real-time dashboards with campaign metrics that can be forwarded to sellers and teams.

Quarterly market report emails: Delivered via MAXTech® powered by BoldTrail, branded updates offer market snapshots directly to an agent’s sphere.

RE/MAX affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada can serve their clients with MaaS’s no-cost base package, which includes flyers, digital and social content and performance tracking, as stated in a release. Features such as lead generation, print mailers, recruiting campaigns and videos will roll out in the months ahead, the brand claims.

“We’re being very aggressive in providing RE/MAX affiliates with difference-making competitive advantages that help them stand out—especially on social and digital platforms where most people begin their home search,” Lee added. “RE/MAX is the most productive real estate network in the world and RE/MAX agents are the most trusted professionals in the business—we want consumers to know that when they’re choosing an agent to work with.”

RE/MAX stated that MaaS will strengthen its value proposition by making it easier for agents to market listings, put clients first and grow the businesses.

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.