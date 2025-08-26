eXp Realty® has announced the return of the Victoria Group, a real estate team recognized as the #1 Team in SA-NAHREP. The group brings a network of over 100 agents that closed 900+ units in 2024, a mega team of 30 agents, 395 transactions closed and more than $103 million in sales volume to eXp.

After briefly operating as an independent brokerage, the team stated it explored offers from across the industry before making the decision to return to eXp. The company said that the choice came down to finding a culture that empowers collaboration and a long-term vision that supports business growth and family legacy.

“We were courted by every major brokerage, but the decision ultimately came down to values,” said Mario Victorica, founder of the Victorica Group. “Leadership isn’t just about being at the top. It’s about lifting others up with you.”

The Victoria Group will also be launching a new Culture Center, which it claims will serve as a hub for collaboration, training and community impact.

“Mario is the kind of leader who embodies the future of real estate,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “When a team of this caliber chooses eXp, it reinforces what makes our model so powerful: agents thrive here not just because of the numbers, but because of the culture and long-term vision we share.

”For more information, visit exprealty.com.