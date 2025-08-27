Bright MLS, First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), and the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) have announced an expansion of their collaboration to give real estate professionals search access across a significantly larger geographic footprint.

FMLS and MIAMI REALTORS® have had an existing partnership that enables subscribers in Georgia and South Florida to search and view listings across both markets. With this new agreement, Bright MLS stated it has joined the collaboration, extending access to its Mid-Atlantic service area.

Subscribers of Bright, FMLS, and MIAMI REALTORS® can now search and view listings across all three organizations—without the need for separate logins or memberships, according to a release. This expanded collaboration enhances listing visibility, strengthens referral opportunities and equips agents to better serve clients who are relocating, investing or moving across markets.

“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to breaking down barriers and delivering a unified experience for real estate professionals,” said Brian Donnellan, President & CEO of Bright MLS. “By joining the already strong collaboration between FMLS and MIAMI REALTORS®, we are expanding access to data and empowering our subscribers to deliver even more value to their clients.”

“At FMLS, our vision has always been to give members the widest reach and best tools possible,” said Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS. “By extending our collaboration with MIAMI REALTORS® to include Bright MLS, we are creating one of the most comprehensive search partner experiences in the country—improving data transparency and client service across regions. Today, we are proud to partner with 23 other MLSs, providing live and accurate listing data to over 620,000 real estate agents and brokers across the United States and beyond.”

Teresa Kinney, CEO of MIAMI REALTORS®, added: “We are excited to welcome Bright MLS into our existing partnership with FMLS. This collaboration creates even more listing exposure for all SEFMLS property listings, introduces new referral opportunities for our 60,000+ members, and paves the way for more real estate deals between our three markets.”

