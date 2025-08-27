Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced its acquisition of Coastal Properties, a brokerage serving the lowcountry regions of South Carolina and Georgia.

Howard Hanna claims this move builds upon its October 2024 acquisition of The Alliance Group Realty in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and solidifies its presence across the Southeast. Notably, it marks the company’s official entry into Georgia, extending operations into 14 states nationwide.

“At Howard Hanna, we’re not just expanding for the sake of growth—we’re making deliberate investments in markets where we see opportunity, momentum and the ability to create meaningful market connections for our clients,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

“South Carolina and Georgia are dynamic, fast-moving markets. By welcoming Karen and Joe Ryan and their talented team of more than 160 agents, we’re strengthening our long-term commitment to the Southeast and positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to buyers and sellers across the region,” he added.

The acquisition follows the recent rebrand of Allen Tate to Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate, which the company says underscores its strategy to unify its presence and accelerate its momentum throughout the Southeast markets.

“Adding Coastal Properties is another milestone in our Southeast growth story,” said Gary Scott, president of the Southeast Region, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Their reputation, deep community relationships, and proven success make them an ideal partner as we expand our reach and resources in these important markets.”

Founded in 1998, Coastal Properties has five offices across Hilton Head, Beaufort and Savannah. In 2024, the firm closed 731 transactions totaling $467 million in sales.

Through this acquisition, Howard Hanna agents and clients in the Lowcountry and Georgia markets will gain access to marketing resources, innovative technology platforms and the power of a national network while benefiting from the local expertise and relationships that define Coastal Properties.

For more information, visit HowardHanna.com.