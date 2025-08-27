Above, Monie Wilder

Monie Wilder

Regional Vice President/Associate Broker

Wilder Real Estate powered by Jason Mitchell Group

Scottsdale, Arizona

https://www.moniewilder.com

Region served: Phoenix/Scottsdale

Years in real estate: 8

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 8

Best tip for getting the right listing price: A great agent with expertise in their market should be able to help a seller understand how the right listing or marketing price will help deliver the highest price for their home.

No. 1 tip for dealing with difficult clients: Be self-aware enough that you can clearly navigate issues and challenges and not be sucked into unnecessary drama.

Most effective way to motivate agents: Provide opportunities to do enough business to keep them out of survival mode while arming them with creative strategies and tools. Be there to help them get out of pickles, but don’t micromanage, which could shut down a sense of ownership of their results.

Key to establishing a healthy work-life balance: Be joyful in what you’re doing on a daily basis. It’s okay to have seasons where you’re overly occupied with your business, and seasons when you’re unplugged.

What would you tell an agent determined to follow in your footsteps having sold 100 homes a year, on average, for each of your eight years in the industry?

Agents need to understand that it’s about coupling their personal drive with the right systems and support. Finding a brokerage or team that provides leads and systems is a game-changer. I wish I would have found JMG sooner, as I would have been able to build much faster with much less money. One shift I had to make was thinking like the CEO of the business I wanted to create versus the business I currently had. This helped me make the necessary investments into systems, marketing and people before I was ready—and then I grew into it from there.

What would you point to as the most important key to success, and how does it relate to mindset and personal development?

Own your results, and you’ll see your life shift immensely. Don’t look to others to save you, provide for you or stand up for you. Decide that you’re the creator of your own reality, and commit to the art of creating a life and business that reflects what you deserve. The second thing I would advise is getting a coach. Invest in the process of having someone else see you, hold you accountable to your goals and have a stake in you leveling up in whatever way matters most to you.

You’re obviously a naturally gifted coach. How do you apply that talent to training better JMG agents?

I have my own coaching business called Coaching for Closers that agents, regardless of brokerage affiliation, can access for inexpensive and practical sales coaching. I’m a big believer in simplicity, so everything I do is about helping agents see the simplest ways to get 1% better every day as salespeople. It’s usually about slowing down, listening better, thinking critically and responding simply.

As an experienced media spokesperson, what tips can you offer others in the field who may be called upon to respond to media queries?

Make the truth sexy. When it comes to news, reporters need to capture attention (make a sale), so help them do that. I love to write articles that have a little sass, humor or great storytelling included—and when I’m on camera, I make sure I’m magnetic and engaging. What’s really happening within the industry, or in your local market, can be shared in a way that’s as interesting as the latest Netflix hit. It’s your job to bring that to light for them.

For more information, visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com.