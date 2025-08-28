Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of TonTon Inc., a luxury real estate agency based in Japan, to its network. TonTon, guided by its core philosophy known as Hito-Mouke, “enriching one another through genuine human connection,” will represent the Forbes brand throughout Japan.

Forbes says this core principle shapes all of TonTon’s interactions, prioritizing mutual respect and understanding.

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Hiroki Imagawa, and backed by a team of over 110 agents, TonTon’s approach is inspired by Imagawa’s belief that true prosperity stems from meaningful connections. His success in various industries, including the acquisition of an Okinawa hotel, reinforced his commitment and laid the foundation for TonTon’s business model.

Today, TonTon stands as Japan’s only agency exclusively dedicated to properties valued over $3 million, offering access to some of the country’s most prestigious homes.

“As we continue to redefine the real estate experience in Japan, the expansive reach and prestige of the Forbes Global Properties brand will offer us a powerful platform,” said Hiroki Imagawa, CEO of TonTon. “We look forward to leveraging this collaboration to share Japan’s most exceptional properties with a global audience and provide our clients with an even higher level of service.”

As the exclusive residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to real estate firms around the world and is now represented by real estate agents across 28 countries in over 600 locations. As members of this network, TonTon will benefit from Forbes’ audience of more than 167 million people globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome TonTon to the Forbes Global Properties network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties. “Their commitment to excellence and a deeply personalized real estate experience is closely aligned with our values. We are confident that TonTon will bring unparalleled expertise and insight to our clients, helping to further elevate the Forbes Global Properties brand in the international real estate market.”

TonTon’s prime residential listings will be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com, a curated collection of home listings.

