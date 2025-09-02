RISMedia’s 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange kicks off tomorrow, Sept. 3, at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. beginning at 9:30 a.m. with opening remarks by company Founder and CEO John Featherston followed by a State of the Industry keynote address by Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman.

Bringing together real estate’s top leaders to connect and tackle the most urgent issues facing the industry, more than 100 executives will take to the stage over the three-day event, concluding on Friday, Sept. 5.



Additional featured speakers include Nykia Wright (National Association of REALTORS®), Sue Yannaccone (Anywhere Real Estate), Chris Kelly (HomeServices of America), Dan Duffy (United Real Estate), Kymber Lovett-Menkiti (Keller Williams Realty), Leo Pareja (eXp Realty), Chris Raveis (William Raveis Real Estate) and many more.



See the full list of speakers here.

See the jam-packed agenda here.

It’s not too late to register and attend. Click here to gain first-hand insights into the future of commissions, buyer agency, clear cooperation, AI, marketing strategies and more.



Also on Thursday evening, Sept. 4, RISMedia will host its Annual Awards Gala to celebrate the 2025 Newsmaker Hall of Fame inductees, Power Brokers and will announce its 2025 Rookie of the Year. It will be an unparalleled night of networking opportunities with the industry’s top leaders and a chance to raise a glass to honor the achievements of those making a difference in real estate.

Seats are almost gone—don’t miss your chance to be in the room where the industry’s future is being shaped. Register today!