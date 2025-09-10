The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced its partnership with Redfin’s Partner Program.This strategic partnership signifies an opportunity for both JMG and Redfin to grow their businesses through their proven strategies.

Redfin (powered by Rocket) is a technology-driven real estate brokerage that helps people buy and sell homes, according to a release. Redfin combines local real estate agents with powerful online tools to simplify the home buying and selling process and attract millions of users nationwide.

“JMG is proud to partner with Redfin, who provide world-class real estate experience,” said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG, “We are looking forward to not only creating more opportunities for our agents to grow their business through their high-quality referrals, but providing our world-class service to countless additional prospective and current homeowners across the Nation.”

For Sara Anissipouri, Vice President of Rocket and Redfin’s Partner Program, the decision to partner with JMG was clear.

“We’re excited to welcome Jason Mitchell Group to Redfin’s Partner Program. Their reputation for outstanding service matches our mission to guide customers to the best agents,” she said. “As part of Rocket, we’re supercharging our Partner Program and creating more opportunities for agents to grow their business through high-quality referrals. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to move seamlessly from finding to financing to closing on their home.”

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com or contact the JMG press office at press@jasonmitchellgroup.com.