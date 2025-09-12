In real estate, consistency separates top-producing agents from the rest. The ability to count on steady closings month after month keeps pipelines full, commissions predictable and reputations strong. Yet, traditional leads can be unpredictable, as many buyers or sellers may only transact once every several years.

That’s why more and more experienced agents are tapping into flipper leads as a source of repeat business. In this article, we’ll explore four reasons why flippers make excellent leads and how you can find them consistently.

Flippers mean multiple transactions

The average American will only move eight times in their lifetime. If you compare this statistic to the average life expectancy in the United States (78.4 years), Americans move on average once every nine to 10 years or so.

So, if agents are strictly pursuing homeowners who live at their properties, their pipeline can quickly dry up, depending on their competition and market conditions.

Conversely, flippers often buy, renovate and resell several properties a year, significantly increasing the yearly earning potential for agents.

When you represent a flipper, you’re not just closing a single deal—you’re setting yourself up for ongoing transactions. From the initial purchase to the resale listing (and potentially the investor’s next purchase), one client can provide multiple income streams in a single calendar year.

Built-in motivation

Working with flippers also means working with clients who are driven by tight timelines and clear financial goals. Flippers need to purchase properties quickly, get accurate comps and relist homes as soon as renovations are complete.

This built-in motivation benefits agents: instead of months of nurturing uncertain leads, flippers require fast, decisive action. That translates into quicker closings, less client hesitation and a smoother path from contract to commission.

Long-term partnerships

The most successful agents aren’t just closing deals—they’re building long-term relationships. By positioning yourself as the “go-to” agent for local investors, you become an essential part of their investment strategy.

Flippers who trust your market knowledge, negotiation skills and pricing expertise will keep coming back for each new project. Over time, these partnerships can evolve into steady, predictable deal flow that supports your long-term success and strengthens your reputation as an investor-friendly agent.

The PropStream data advantage

Of course, finding the right flipper clients starts with having the right data. That’s where PropStream makes the difference.

Our Flipper Lead List curates leads directly from MLS and public records, pulling from a database of over 160 million property records. That means you get a reliable, up-to-date view of investors who are actively buying and reselling homes in your market.

With this data at your fingertips, you’re not just competing—you’re staying ahead of agents who rely on slower, less accurate lead sources.

Find your next opportunity with PropStream

Top agents know that consistency doesn’t come from chance—it comes from strategy. By leveraging PropStream’s Flipper Lead List, you can tap into a powerful pipeline of motivated, repeat clients who are always on the lookout for their next deal.

Activate your 7-day free trial of PropStream and enjoy 50 flipper leads on us.