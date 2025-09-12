After serving our country, veterans shouldn’t face unnecessary barriers when trying to buy a home. Yet that’s exactly what happened under an outdated Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) rule that barred veterans from paying their real estate agents, making them the only homebuyers in America prohibited from directly compensating professional representation.

Now, Congress has delivered a solution. The VA Home Loan Reform Act (H.R. 1815) has been signed into law by President Trump, after passing Congress unanimously, correcting a fundamental unfairness that has disadvantaged veterans in one of life’s most important financial decisions.

The challenges veterans faced

The VA Home Loan Guaranty Program is one of the nation’s most successful homeownership tools, enabling veterans to purchase homes with no down payment. But there was a catch: VA policy barred veterans from paying for their real estate representation.

That meant if sellers didn’t cover the homebuyer’s agent fee—a scenario that’s become increasingly common in today’s market—veterans found themselves caught in an impossible situation: use their hard-earned VA loan benefit and risk being outcompeted, or abandon the benefit altogether.

Veterans shouldn’t have to choose between using their service-earned benefits and receiving the professional guidance every homebuyer needs. Real estate transactions are complex, and having an experienced agent can mean the difference between successfully navigating the process and losing out on your dream home with the opportunity to build generational wealth.

A solution that works

The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) successfully advocated for the Department of Veterans Affairs to temporarily suspend this policy in 2024, providing immediate relief for veteran homebuyers. Nearly half a million veterans used VA loans in 2024 alone, enjoying the same competitive footing as other buyers for the first time.

The temporary suspension provided immediate relief, but veterans need certainty in the housing market. Without a permanent solution, they could face the same disadvantages again if policies change. This isn’t about special treatment; it’s about equal treatment.

That’s why NAR strongly supported H.R. 1815, which requires the VA to develop a permanent strategy to ensure veterans aren’t disadvantaged when seeking real estate representation, while also adding crucial protections for veterans facing financial hardship through a new partial claims program.

Moving forward

The American Dream begins with a home, and this law ensures veterans have the same shot at achieving it as every other buyer. Congress was right to act swiftly and decisively.

With this reform, we’re telling our veterans: your service matters, and so does your future. This is a long-overdue correction that honors their service to our country.

