After years of hoping for a market rebound, brokers are settling in for another year of uncertainty. Inventory is climbing, but so are days on market. Price growth is cooling, and mortgage rates remain stubborn. As 2026 approaches, one thing is certain: brokers can’t control the market, but they can control how they prepare for it. And that starts with the budget. A sharp, strategic budget isn’t just a safeguard—it’s a blueprint for staying competitive, no matter what the market throws your way.

Inventory is up. So are unknowns.

Inventory has hit a five-year high, but experienced brokers don’t let more listings trick them into overestimating future income. With more inventory, homes are sitting longer, and price cuts are on the rise—over 26% of active listings saw reductions in June 2025 alone. With fewer bidding wars and longer transaction timelines, brokers can no longer count on fast closings or record-breaking sales to sustain revenue.

Smart brokers are tightening forecasts, not assuming growth

As budget season approaches, savvy brokers are resisting the urge to base projections on past highs. Instead, they’re building conservative forecasts grounded in today’s more measured pace.

A tight budget isn’t about aggressive cuts—it’s about intentionality. Start with your tech stack. Is it delivering ROI, or just adding complexity? If your team is juggling disconnected systems, it may be time to consolidate.

“Brokers scale faster when they’re not stuck reconciling data across platforms,” says Paul Harmon, COO at SkySlope. “Integration isn’t just convenient—it’s a competitive advantage.”

Audit your accounting

When auditing your software, one of the most impactful places to start is accounting. For years, it’s been treated as a separate system—costly, clunky and detached from the transaction lifecycle. But that separation doesn’t just waste money; it clouds your financial picture.

“When accounting is built into your transaction workflow, it becomes a strategic asset,” Harmon explains. “You see the full story of every deal, from contract to commission. That kind of visibility doesn’t just keep you lean—it helps you lead.”

More companies are now offering integrated accounting solutions that tie financials directly to transactions, giving brokers a clearer, more complete view of their business. The opportunity is there: capitalize on it. By aligning your finances with your transaction workflow, you can eliminate software and reduce costs, while gaining sharper financial clarity where it matters most.

Budgeting for agility and growth

Beyond tech, a forward-thinking budget should double down on the people and practices that drive results:

Invest in recruiting, retention and agent development to build a stronger team.

Plan for flexibility. Use Q1 performance as a benchmark, and make quarterly financial check-ins standard practice.

Reevaluate fixed costs. Identify long-term contracts, subscriptions or services that no longer serve your goals, and reallocate those funds toward high-impact initiatives.

In 2026, budget clarity over guesswork

The brokers who win in 2026 won’t be the ones who guessed right on rates or price trends. They’ll be the ones who planned for turbulence—and built budgets agile enough to handle it.

