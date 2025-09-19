Forbes Global Properties announces its member company GUIDE Real Estate has opened its newest office in Paso Robles, California. The brokerage now operates seven offices and boasts more than 300 real estate advisors across the Golden State.

With the addition of GUIDE Paso Robles the firm extends its footprint into San Luis Obispo County, an area increasingly favored by Bay Area and Southern California buyers drawn to its scenic beauty, relaxed pace and wine country lifestyle. The office finally opened its doors on August 1, 2025, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for October 23, 2025.

“GUIDE Real Estate continues to impress with its commitment to excellence,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their strategic entry into Paso Robles reflects a clear understanding of California’s evolving residential landscape and a continued focus on delivering best-in-class service to clients at every stage of their real estate journey.”

GUIDE Real Estate has earned national recognition, including being named among Real Trends Nation’s Best, placing it in the top 1.5% of brokerages across the country. With a technology platform, in-house digital marketing agency and local expertise, GUIDE has served regions including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Paso Robles is the perfect gateway to the distinctive lifestyle found in San Luis Obispo County and the Central California coast,” said Maureen Barker, founder and CEO of GUIDE Real Estate. “We’re honored to bring our modern, upscale brand to a market that offers so many of the attributes our clients value.”

The Paso Robles team includes 19 real estate professionals with longstanding ties to the area. The company says it will showcase some of the region’s most coveted properties like vineyard estates, equestrian properties and golf course communities.

As a member of Forbes Global Properties, GUIDE Real Estate offers its clients global reach through Forbes’ media platforms.

For more information, click here.