Real estate technology company Lofty has announced the launch of Lofty AI Marketer, an always-on digital marketing assistant designed to help create and implement a competitive social media marketing strategy.

AI Marketer is the latest addition to Lofty’s portfolio of practical AI solutions. From the flagship AI Sales Assistant to the newly released Lofty Copilot solution, Lofty says its customers have boosted lead engagement by 240%, generated 114% increase in appointment settings and bolstered follow-up capacity by 7x.

Lofty claims its AI Marketer eliminates the guesswork of creating and implementing a social media marketing strategy. The application is fully integrated with any MLS and Lofty website, allowing agents to automatically create and share posts intended to drive high quality traffic back to their website. Coupled with AI-powered insights, AI Marketer also tailors a social strategy to specific goals while optimizing for engagement and reach.

This includes a competitive analysis feature which gives agents the opportunity to develop a social media marketing plan based on insight into what content is driving engagement in their local area. For example, based on an agent’s specific location, the tool can compare their social media profile to other top agents in the area: scanning engagement, identifying trends, synthesizing the type of content that is posted and analyzing what is performing well. AI Marketer then provides recommendations to strengthen the agent’s social media strategy.

Lofty says that collectively, these innovations can help agents boost brand awareness across social media; drive more site traffic to capture more low-cost, high-intent leads; and improve SEO performance with high value content and backlinks.

“We know that in real estate speed matters, but connection still wins. With Lofty AI we have the proven capabilities to ensure that real estate agents and teams can have the best of both worlds – AI technology that delivers high business impact with the personalized feel consumers expect in a relationship-driven industry” noted Brian Hoialmen, chief strategy officer at Lofty. “AI Marketer is another example of our commitment to delivering purposeful AI innovations that can help real estate professionals transform how they work and grow their business with clarity and confidence.”

Lofty’s AI Sales Assistant, a virtual ISA, works to capture and convert more leads into appointments. With a less than 5 second response time and the intelligence to engage with leads in a personalized way, the sales assistant has driven (on average):

114% increase in appointment setting

108% increase in lead capture

109% increase in lead engagement

Lofty’s AI Copilot is designed to eliminate the guesswork of managing and converting leads. Since released earlier this year, copilot has delivered:

674% increase in follow-up efficiency (on average, an agent spends 8 minutes to complete a lead follow-up, with copilot it takes 25 seconds)

46% increase in personalized emails sent by agents

