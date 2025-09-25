What do burgers have to do with your listings and IDX? More than you think!

Within three blocks of our town’s main retail hub, four national burger chains occupy prime real estate. Each of these locations include large storefronts, bright signage and plenty of seating. Every week, our mailboxes fill with glossy postcards offering promotions: free drinks with a combo meal, “Kids Eat Free” Thursdays or the latest limited-time salad meant to appeal to health-conscious parents. Visit on a Saturday night, and you’ll find all of them buzzing with customers.

But, a few blocks away, tucked just off the high-traffic strip, sits a small, unassuming building with a bold sign above the door: “Best Burgers.” From the outside, it seems like a lofty claim. Yet scroll through Yelp or Google reviews, and you’ll notice that this locally owned spot garners more passionate praise than all the chain restaurants combined.

Inside, the decor is basic, the booths are comfortable and the menu is refreshingly simple. There are no flashy combos or loyalty apps—just well-crafted burgers served with genuine smiles. The regulars trickle in steadily, clearly in-the-know and happy to support a neighborhood favorite.

So why isn’t Best Burgers packed every night like the chains down the street? The answer is simple: most people don’t know it exists. And if they do, they’re unsure what to expect. Best Burgers is great, but it doesn’t have the popularity and ubiquity that the other chains have. The comfort of familiarity draws patrons to these well-known places where they know the menu, the taste and the experience. On top of that, continuous marketing keeps them on top of people’s minds.

Your agent website and best burgers

In today’s real estate market, simply having a business card or a social media profile isn’t enough. You may be the absolute best agent, but without the visibility that IDX (Internet Data Exchange) can provide, it will be near impossible to expand your client reach and maximize the potential of your real estate business. In an increasingly competitive landscape, having an IDX-enabled website is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity.

An IDX-enabled website:

Gives you an advantage over agents who rely solely on basic tools and outdated marketing methods

Equips you with the tools you need to provide real-time MLS listings

Builds your credibility

Generates quality leads for your clients

Reinforces your brand

Showcases you as the authority in your local market

Instead of directing clients to a generic MLS portal or national platform like Zillow, your IDX website becomes the destination for potential clients to search for listings. You control the design, the messaging and the functionality—providing a rich, unique user experience.

An IDX-enabled website isn’t just a smart investment; it’s a vital part of an agent’s long-term success. If you’re serious about growing your real estate business, an IDX-enabled website is the foundation you can’t afford to skip.

Best Burgers is a powerful reminder that even the best product can be overlooked without proper exposure. But the right visibility can ensure that a great product reaches the people.