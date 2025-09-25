Above, Drayton Saunders

Michael Saunders & Company

Years in business: 49

Size: 18 offices, 650-plus agents

Regions served: Sarasota, Charlotte, Manatee and Lee Counties

2024 Transactions: 3,795 units

2024 Sales Volume: $3,316,790,815

https://www.michaelsaunders.com

Drayton Saunders’ journey into real estate began with the classic “I’ll never” statement. When he graduated from college in 1995, he was adamant that he’d never go into real estate or ever work for his mom.

Saunders’ determination to carve his own path took him to South America, where he spent eight years running his own business. The challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship taught him to fully appreciate the tremendous opportunity his mother, Michael, had built.

What he had once seen as her career, he began to see as a meaningful legacy that he could help carry forward and grow.

So, in 2003, Saunders joined Michael Saunders & Company, one of the leading brokerages on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and over the last 22 years, rose to several leadership roles, becoming president in 2010.

As of the summer, how are your markets faring this year?

Drayton Saunders: The Sarasota and greater Southwest Florida market remains active, but it’s not without its challenges—most notably, ongoing buyer hesitancy. The silver lining after three years of downward pressure on prices is a shift in opportunity: buyers now have a stronger position. Inventory has increased significantly since the unsustainable highs of the pandemic-era frenzy, and we’re seeing renewed activity—especially among well-priced homes in good condition. Buyers who’ve been waiting on the sidelines may now find that the advantage has clearly shifted in their favor, as we enter a distinct buyer’s market.

What are you seeing in the luxury segment?

DS: Notably, the luxury segment—which is less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations—continues to show strong engagement. The signals we’re seeing from this market reaffirm the long-term strength of our region. Southwest Florida continues to attract buyers drawn to its natural beauty, world-class amenities and overall quality of life.

Through all of this, our role remains clear: to be trusted advisors. Buyers and sellers alike need to understand the local dynamics influencing their decisions. That kind of insight doesn’t make for dramatic headlines—but it’s exactly what helps clients move forward with clarity and confidence in a shifting landscape.

How do you stay informed about real estate market trends to guide your business strategy?

DS: Real estate is a blend of art and science. While decisions to buy or sell must be grounded in solid data—especially real-time local trends—data alone doesn’t tell the whole story. The “art” comes from interpreting the emotional mindset of the market, which is shaped by national news, interest rates, stock market fluctuations and even the weather. Our agents, working directly with buyers and sellers, provide valuable insight into how people are actually feeling and behaving in the moment. This collective experience often reveals more than raw data can and helps us better guide our clients.

As a company, we’re fortunate to have access to both robust data and the lived market perspective of our team—an advantage that proves invaluable across all market cycles. On a broader level, as broker/owners, we benefit from national networking with our peers. Industry events give us a chance to drop the competitive edge and share insights about housing trends and challenges, helping us stay informed and adaptable.

What strategies have you found effective for maintaining a healthy work-life balance in a demanding field?

DS: Balance is a continual practice, not a fixed state. I’ve learned that making space for family, community and self-care strengthens my focus as a leader. I also believe in empowering others—no one needs to carry everything alone. By fostering a culture of shared responsibility and trust, we’ve created a leadership environment where people can be fully present in both their work and personal lives.

How would you describe your leadership style, and how do you inspire and motivate your team?

DS: I strive to be available and open-minded while maintaining high expectations for how our team approaches strategy and execution. Our company’s success is rooted in culture, guided by four core values—integrity being the one I most identify with. I believe motivation comes from within; my role as a leader is to clear the path for others to succeed. That includes helping people reconnect with their own drive through inspiration, training, celebration and genuine care. My goal is for every team member to feel valued, fulfilled and part of something special.

What’s one innovation you’ve added to the firm recently that has made a noticeable difference?

DS: We recently introduced ReChat, as one of the tools to streamline marketing and client communication in one platform. As technology evolves, you have to remain flexible to adopt the tools that are relevant for the time. We’re focused on making things simpler and more effective so that our agents can spend more time doing what they do best: building relationships.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition in your market?

DS: Michael Saunders & Company is deeply rooted in this region—we don’t just sell homes; we live here, invest here and work to strengthen our community. Our value lies in a unique blend of local expertise, global reach and a commitment to excellence, integrity and service. We deliver the personalized care of a boutique firm, backed by the resources of an international brand. That balance is what sets us apart.