Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of Junot, a family-owned firm with a presence across France and Belgium, to its network.

Junot is backed by a team of more than 210 professionals and a network of 24 offices, Forbes says the brokerage is widely regarded for its knowledge of the Parisian housing market, and offers a full suite of services, from asset evaluation to high-end digital marketing.

“Junot’s reputation for excellence, discretion, and local expertise makes them an ideal addition to our network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their client-first commitment and long-standing market leadership reflect the qualities we seek in every member, and we are proud to welcome them to Forbes Global Properties.”

“Forbes Global Properties allows us to offer our clients global visibility while staying true to our honored values and identity. We look forward to our continued growth across France, supported by an exceptional international network,” said Sébastien Kuperfis, president of the Junot Group.

Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to real estate firms globally and is now represented by agents across 29 countries in more than 600 locations. As members of this network, Junot will be able to reach the company’s engaged audience of over 167 million.

Homes are presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital and social media channels and paired with expert commentary, timely market data and editorials.

For more information, click here.