In the weeks after commission offers were removed from the MLS last year, RISMedia offered the first glimpse of how this long-contemplated policy affected your bottom line.

On Monday, Sept. 29, RISMedia will release the next iteration of its annual study of real estate commissions and compensation, revealing all the ways that agents and brokers have—or haven’t—adapted to new policies. While other data, as well as the qualitative experience of most agents, confirmed the “doomsday” scenario of spiraling commissions did not materialize this year, the devil is in the details.

Among other things, RISMedia’s independent nationwide survey of agents will offer the first look at so-called “workarounds” utilized by both buyers and sellers, which industry critics claim have propped up commissions. But are agents really “hogging” commissions enough to tip the balance? And where are commission offers most often shared, now that they are (mostly) banned from the MLS?

The study also dives deep into everything that affects commissions, as well as some factors that used to, but seemingly have disappeared since the settlement.

Maybe most importantly, our report will offer the kind of practical, actionable data meant to help you navigate an increasingly complex real estate landscape, looking at how fees and splits have shifted, where commissions are being discussed and how “cooperative compensation” has changed since last year.

As outsiders and real estate companies attempt to drive various narratives to advance their own agendas, RISMedia’s survey is designed for only one purpose—to provide you with information to make the best decisions for your business.

