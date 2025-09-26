Above, Morgan Carey.

Real Estate Webmasters recently launched major updates to REW Dialer, making it even easier for agents to streamline their process and make their outreach more effective. With new features like Conversation Mapping and Caller ID, agents have even more reasons to make the dialer a part of their daily routine.

“Using REW Dialer means there’s no need to switch devices or worry about logging your call,” says Real Estate Webmasters CEO Morgan Carey. “Every call and conversation is automatically tracked and saved in the CRM, which means you have more accurate data for analysis. This information allows you to see unique opportunities you might have missed otherwise, review past conversations and improve your strategy.”

One of the recent updates to REW Dialer is Conversation Mapping—a feature that automatically logs each call as a conversation, attempt, voicemail or wrong number, with no manual input required. “It’s especially helpful for busy agents who are constantly on the move. Instead of stopping to log the outcome, agents can jump straight to their next call and start another conversation,” explains Carey.

The new Caller ID feature is another impactful addition to REW Dialer, providing agents the option to display their personal number when making calls, which can help improve answer rates and reduce the chances of being flagged as spam. “While this feature is extremely helpful, it’s entirely optional. Some teams may prefer to use the provided virtual number to separate personal and business activity, for seamless transitions, or just depending on the management’s preference,” says Carey. “In the end, what matters most is simply using the dialer. Whether you enable Caller ID or not, all your call activity is automatically tracked in the CRM. With these features, REW Dialer is the only dialer that combines call tracking and automations while allowing you to use your own number.

“We know how busy agents are, and these updates are designed to improve their call experience and make their workday easier,” continues Carey. “REW Dialer takes care of the tracking and logging, so agents can just focus on having better conversations.”

Real Estate Webmasters released Conversations metrics in REW CRM earlier this year, believing that it’s conversations, not call volume, that close deals. More updates are already in development, according to Carey, and soon, the dialer will be able to transcribe calls, so users will have a written summary of their conversations. “In the future, it’ll also begin grading calls and offering feedback to help improve agents’ conversations,” says Carey. “This will be a helpful tool for new agents who are still finding their voice, as well as seasoned professionals who want to sharpen their skills even further.”

With industry leaders Gary Ashton from REMAX, Justin Havre from eXp Realty and Ken Pozek from Keller Williams joining Real Estate Webmasters’ new advisory board, the company has gained additional expert insight that will help them build more game-changing features.

For more information about Real Estate Webmasters’ products and services, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.