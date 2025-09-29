Above, Clint LaCour.

Clint LaCour

Founder and CEO

Rêve | REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

New Orleans, Louisiana

https://reverealtors.com

Region served: New Orleans Metro Area, Baton Rouge Metro Area, Mississippi Gulf Coast and beyond

Years in real estate: 19

Number of offices: 3

Number of agents: 187

What strategies have been most effective in growing from a startup to the No. 1 individual office for sales volume in New Orleans?

From the beginning, we knew the kind of company we wanted to build: a community of productive, value-aligned agents who genuinely enjoy working together. We’re a group from many different backgrounds, but we share a common outlook on business, integrity and how we treat people. That mutual respect fuels our collaboration and our success. We’ve been fiercely protective of that culture, as one wrong hire can shift the energy of a whole office. At the same time, we know exactly what tools agents need to stay productive: reliable support from the back office, sharp marketing and technology that actually makes their lives easier. That mix of real support and shared values has created something special.

What role does agent collaboration play in your leadership style and company culture?

Collaboration gets thrown around a lot in real estate, but at Rêve, it’s deeper than that. Success breeds success, and our agents understand that. It’s not just about working together; it’s about being genuinely invested in one another’s growth. We’re more like a motivational group, here to offer support, guidance and encouragement. While our leadership team is present and accessible, the real magic is in how our agents show up for one another. That level of shared commitment is rare, and it’s one of the things I’m most proud of.

How do you maintain a strong sense of local identity while scaling your brokerage and attracting top-tier talent?

We start with our story. We were born in New Orleans, and we’re proud of it. Our brand, our tone and even the way we show up in the community is deeply reflective of the city’s personality. We don’t try to copy big-box brokerages; we lean into what makes us different. Being locally owned and independent means we’re deeply connected to the people and neighborhoods we serve. We’re involved in local events, we support local businesses and we create space for our agents to show up authentically. That identity resonates with agents who are tired of being just another name in a corporate system.

What’s one initiative or investment that has significantly advanced agent success or the client experience at Rêve?

One of the biggest investments we’ve made recently is in Rêve Studio, our in-house brand and marketing platform. It’s designed to give agents an edge with high-quality, on-demand design and marketing tools that feel personalized, not templated. Whether it’s listing packages, social media content or custom campaigns, our agents have access to marketing that reflects their brand and their voice. It’s leveled the playing field, giving newer agents the ability to market like seasoned pros, and experienced agents the polish they need to scale. This builds confidence and delivers a better experience for our clients across the board.

How has your affiliation with LeadingRE impacted your brokerage’s ability to compete?

Affiliating with LeadingRE has been incredibly beneficial for us. It allows us to stay local while competing at a global level. Our clients get the best of both worlds: personalized, local service, backed by an international marketing, referral and relocation network. It gives our agents a unique edge, especially in a competitive market where local trust matters and Wall Street is increasingly trying to take over local businesses.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com.