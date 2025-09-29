Committed to ensuring both buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals with confidence, Beverly Serral, founder and CEO of South Carolina-based Beverly Serral Properties, points to her local MLS as a key component of her real estate business—providing the tools, support and data she and her team need to succeed.

As we continue to contend with a market defined by stubborn mortgage rates and low inventory, the significance of data cannot be overstated, which is why Serral leans on REsides, Inc. for the facts and figures needed to guide clients toward informed decisions as she navigates the competitive Hilton Head market.

Having watched the MLS grow, change and expand over the years, Serral notes that while she’s impressed with the commitment and vision of not only the management and executive teams—but also the people like her who support REsides through ownership, membership, working on committees and the advisory council—the experience has been exciting.

Present for REsides’ shift into the independent and borderless MLS it is today, Serral wholeheartedly believes that the changes have presented a positive impact on subscribers’ businesses across the board.

And as the company doubles down on its mission to move the industry forward while putting the power of data back in the hands of brokers, Serral points to REsides’ data as a key piece of the puzzle that positions her and her team ahead of the competition.

“In this industry, you have people who want information right now—and they want really good, strong data to use in making decisions. And that’s the thing I look to REsides for,” says Serral, who has a longstanding relationship with the MLS.

Better yet, the information is always reliable, and the service is always really fast, she adds.

Drilling down further, Serral explains that the depth and breadth of the data the MLS provides has helped her shift her business to keep up with the market. In fact, she and her team depend on being able to look at historical data to help guide clients along their journey.

“Given that real estate is cyclical, it’s super helpful for me and my clients to be able to go back to different cycles and pull detailed data from different time periods and different conditions to not only see what was different, but also the same,” she says. “While some things remain constant, you can begin to see patterns emerge when you look at data from different markets.”

Seeing these patterns, according to Serral, has been instrumental as far as helping her team debunk misconceptions and break down walls when working with clients.

But the value extends even further for the industry veteran, who points to the support REsides provides as essential.

“I’ve seen a lot of different technological iterations, and have watched other platforms come and go, but the reliability and human support behind the technology is probably most important,” she adds. “The value is the accessibility—whether it be online, in person, digitally or by voice.”

For those not currently working with REsides, Serral recommends looking into the MLS and everything it has to offer—especially for younger agents or those looking to break into the industry.

“There are so many things that REsides is doing that we have access to that could help a younger person build a business,” concludes Serral. “And if you’re somebody starting in the business, you need all the tools you can get.”

