Above, from left: Debra Beagle, Creig Northrop, Mor Zucker and Andy Allen. Photo by AJ Canaria.

As agent teams become an increasingly powerful force on the modern real estate landscape, the brokerage they choose to call home plays a critical role. Company leaders there must provide training, financial literacy and resources to enhance efficiency and profitability.

That point and many more were made in a discussion at RISMedia’s recent CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. A panel titled ‘Top Agent Teams: What They Really Need From Their Brokers,’ featured Andy Allen, ​team leader of The Andy Allen Team with Keller Williams Realty; Mor Zucker, team lead & investment specialist with Team Denver Homes, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty; Creig Northrop, CEO & founder of Northrop Realty; and Debra Beagle, CEO and managing broker, owner of RE/MAX Advantage.

The overriding emphasis was the importance of culture, mentorship and strategic growth. The conversation also touched on the role of AI in real estate, suggesting it as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for human interaction. The panelists advocated for a collaborative approach between brokers and team leaders to foster growth and retain talent, stressing the significance of maintaining strong relationships even when agents leave.

Other points made included emphasizing the need for proactive training and the creation of a “path to proficiency” for agents, the significance of maintaining a positive attitude and the challenges of getting agents to attend training sessions, as well as the importance of education and the use of technology to support agents.

The panel also discussed practical changes such as auditing processes, the use of showing agreements and the importance of clear communication with clients. Overall, the discussion underscored the need for adaptation, collaboration and leveraging opportunities in the evolving real estate landscape. The session concluded with a call to embrace technology while preserving the human element in real estate transactions.

Key quotes

Andy Allen: “Teams today are incredibly different. You may have a team of four or five or you could have a team of a few hundred. And one size does not fit all for teams. In one of our big years in sales we had 10 salespeople and 533 units sold. So 50 units per agent. The next year it was 566 units sold for 11 agents. If you come to me with agents who are failing and say they are going to be great agents, there is no chance to turn mediocrity into superstars. It can’t happen.”

Mor Zucker: “A lot of time broker/owners think the team lead wants to be independent. In reality, we don’t want that. We want someone to see us as a mini business within a business. We’re an offshoot of the brokerage. We’re a franchise in a franchise. Bring us under the umbrella of the brokerage, giving us advice, mentorship and finances. Broker/owners have the ability to give us information on becoming better RealtorsⓇ, not better business owners.”

Creig Northrop: “You need to start listening to the people that are building your businesses and learn from them. Be a lifetime learner, I always say that. But you’ve got to be a lifetime listener too. Stop talking so much and shut up. Really just listen. Be consistent in your message and be confident with what your brand is. Your brand should be strong enough so people never question your value.”

Debra Beagle: “When we’re looking at teams and talking with teams, it’s about assessment. What does that team leader want to accomplish? Do they want to grow financially? Do they want to leverage their time more? Do they want to improve their efficiencies? If a team comes with us, we provide them with all of our systems and processes, and work with them on how to integrate all the pain points that we’ve gone through and worked through.”

Talking points