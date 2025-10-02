Forbes Global Properties announces that Flagship Real Estate Advisors has joined its network. Responsible for more than 8,500 successful transactions with a total sales volume of over $3 billion, the firm will exclusively represent Forbes Global properties across Rhode Island’s real estate market.

“Flagship Real Estate Advisors is a standout market leader, and I am especially proud to welcome them in my home state,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their culture of excellence, integrity and client-first approach reflect everything we look for in our members.”

With offices in Narragansett and Providence, Flagship Real Estate Advisors is led by founding partners Christine Tanner and Benjamin Emerick. The firm says that the founders have shaped its reputation for professionalism, and every member of the team is hand-selected for their deep local expertise and commitment to excellence.

“Flagship was created to provide a standard of service that matches the significance of our clients’ real estate decisions,” said Christine Tanner, founding partner of Flagship Real Estate Advisors. “Forbes Global Properties allows us to advance our vision while continuing to honor the trusted relationships that we’ve built here in Rhode Island.”

“Our strength lies in strategy, innovation and the exceptional talent of our advisors,” said Benjamin Emerick, founding partner and hief visionary of Flagship Real Estate Advisors. “Joining Forbes Global Properties enables us to showcase Rhode Island’s finest homes while continuing to create long-term value and opportunities for our clients and our team.”

The Flagship Real Estate Advisors team has guided thousands of clients through transactions ranging from starter homes to landmark estates. The brand says sellers benefit from tailored marketing campaigns, professional photography and videography, global syndication and the Flagship Market Ready program, designed to prepare homes for sale with financing solutions and vendor support. Equally, buyers receive personalized guidance at every step.

The firm also provides access to a network of lending, appraisal, insurance and staging professionals, delivering an integrated one-stop experience that simplifies the transactional process while maximizing results.

Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to real estate firms across the globe and is now represented by agents across 30 countries in more than 600 locations. As members of this network, Flagship Real Estate Advisors can benefit from Forbes’ audience of over 167 million.

Homes are presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital and social media channels and paired with expert commentary, market data and editorials.

