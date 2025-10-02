In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Future-Proofing Your Brokerage: Strategies for Long-Term Growth and Stability”—panelists Brian Hoialmen, the chief strategy officer of Lofty, DeAnn Golden, the president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, and Tristan Ahumada, the CEO of LabCoat Agents and the founder and CEO of A Brilliant Tribe, discussed how to implement a local dominance strategy that positions your brokerage as the go-to expert in every neighborhood you serve.

The webinar was sponsored by Lofty and moderated by Michele Harrington, CEO of FirstTeam Real Estate.

Key takeaways:

Panelists offered some top tips on how to own your backyard and be a top local and hyperlocal brokerage.

Achieving local dominance in a consolidating market through owning the relationship with clients and the community, and boosting that hyper-local marketing focus.

Using technology and AI to grow your brokerage, but marrying technological growth with the good, old-fashioned human touch.

Shifting broker and agent focus to promote growth through a consumer-centric, people first, simplified approach.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“You got to plant your trees…I think what everybody said here is preparing for the next year thinking far forward of hyper localism is next year. That is what’s going to drive this business. So, planting that hyperlocal flag is leveraging something and doing it every day to plant a hyperlocal engagement every single day, you can do anything. That’s 2020, that’s already started, so you better be starting now for 2026. That’s the secret.” – Brian Hoialmen , the chief strategy officer of Lofty

“You become dominant and you stay dominant by owning the relationship. You use these technologies to be able to meet the people where they need to be to communicate. You got to be able to skate to the pucks as Wayne Gretzky says, and know and not be waiting to find out where they’re at. We have spent a lot of time investing in the technology side, but I’m going to always be the one to say I’m going to marry the high tech with the high touch and keep the people relationship part at the core, especially for hyper localism.” – DeAnn Golden , the president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

“I’m looking at the world that we’re in being a lot more centered around social media and the way we communicate and AI enhancing that. Knowing that, I think we just show up better as humans and pay attention to each other. We want to give our agency an opportunity to thrive through all the changes that are happening by giving them amazing tools. I think that’s where some of us have to take that leap.” – Tristan Ahumada , the CEO of LabCoat Agents and the founder and CEO of A Brilliant Tribe

