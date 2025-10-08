Forbes Global Properties has announced that its 2025 Agent Conference will take place October 8-9 at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Florida. This two-day event will bring together the network’s top brokerage leaders, executives, agents and experts for curated discussions, networking and insight into the global real estate landscape.

The conference will be hosted by The Keyes Family of Companies, the largest independent real estate brokerage in Florida. With fourth-generation family leadership, the firm’s 4,000-plus associates marketed over 20,000 properties last year, closing more than $9.5 billion in real estate sales and services.

“The Agents Conference is designed to spark ideas, collaboration and advance growth that will extend worldwide,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “The action-packed agenda reflects the strength of our network and the forward-looking vision of our members.”

“We are honored to host distinguished colleagues from across the Forbes Global Properties network,” said Mike Pappas, CEO of The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties. “Keyes and Illustrated Properties’ long-standing commitment to excellence and innovation aligns closely with Forbes Global Properties’ mission to elevate the industry through collaboration and shared insight. We look forward to showcasing the strength and sophistication of the South Florida market and the professionals who drive it.”

The 2025 Agents Conference will feature a mix of property tours, panels and fireside chats with distinguished industry voices including: Michael Jalbert, Mike Pappas, Matt Beal (CEO and principal broker of Hawaii Life, board chair of Forbes Global Properties), José Ribes Bas, (owner and CEO of Rimontgó, board member of Forbes Global Properties), Michael Soloman (editor of ForbesLife), Billy Nash (president of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company and host of Passport Properties), Holly Hunt (founder and creative director of HOLLY HUNT), Nancy Almodovar (president and CEO of Nan and Company Properties), Dane Dörfert (CEO of Doerfert Immobilien), Chiara Gennarelli (international real estate & capital markets advisor at Building Heritage) and Alex Jansen (CEO and managing broker of Coastal Properties Group International).

There will also be presentations from Ranjeet Guptara, CEO of Aizer Capital and Ben Willig, founder of Willig Collaborative and Concierge Auctions, along with an agent panel featuring Illustrated Properties’ Vince Marotta, Andrew Russo and Milla Russo, as well as Kevin Spina of The Keyes Company.

Following the company’s recent West Coast Regional Meeting in Beverly Hills, Forbes Global Properties says the 2025 Agents Conference underscores its commitment to providing opportunities for professional growth, while building deep international ties and facilitating business among its members.

For more information, click here.