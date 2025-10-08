Above, Erica and Dan Starkey.

Erica Starkey

Broker/Owner

Dan Starkey

COO/Owner

JPAR Iron Horse Real Estate

Pleasanton, California

https://www.jparironhorse.com

Region served: Northern California

Years in real estate: Dan: 4; Erica: 26

Number of offices: 3

Number of agents: 43

Most effective recruiting pitch: We’re not trying to be everything to everyone—just the right fit for the right agents. Those who join JPAR Iron Horse stay because of our incredible support, extensive training, collaborative culture and powerful marketing that helps them thrive.

Best advice for dealing with difficult clients: “Difficult” buyers or sellers become that way because expectations weren’t properly set or managed. While clients may not always love what you have to say, being honest and upfront builds trust and goes a long way toward easing tensions and keeping the relationship productive. We are all about transparency.

No. 1 tip for using AI to improve productivity: Utilize AI to boost efficiency and free up time for what matters most: building relationships. By combining human connection with AI-driven support, agents deliver a higher level of service and value doing what they do best.

Key to staying profitable: People often talk about the ABCs (Always Be Closing), but our version is Always Be Curious and Always Be Consistent. Curiosity and consistency build the credibility and trust you need before you ever get to the closing stage.

How is the full-service model JPAR Iron Horse offers being embraced by its clients?

Our clients love that we can serve as their one-stop shop for virtually every real estate need. Whether it’s buying or selling a home, investing in commercial properties or leveraging our property management expertise, we provide a seamless experience. Beyond our in-house services, we’ve cultivated strong relationships with trusted partners in lending, title, renovation resources and a wide range of home-related services. Clients appreciate knowing that when they work with us, they don’t need to juggle multiple vendors, as we’ve got them covered.

Explain the basic structure of your concierge service, and how it works once a client is onboarded.

Our concierge service is designed to take a holistic approach to real estate, supporting our agents and our clients at every stage. For our agents, this means immediate access to our broker, full-scale marketing support at no charge, seamless onboarding with a complimentary digital marketing audit and personalized transaction assistance from our Agent Concierge. For our clients, we offer specialized options like Iron Horse Home Concierge, home prep to unlock the home’s full potential. We aim to provide a one-stop shop to both our agents and their clients.

Your agents are reinvesting more in their business because of JPAR’s 100%-commission structure. How is that ROI paying off?

We recently welcomed an agent from a well-known luxury brand who will save over $27,000 a year by moving to our model. That’s not just a number; it’s real money that creates real opportunities for growth, whether reinvesting in marketing, hiring an assistant or simply improving quality of life. At JPAR Iron Horse, we believe strong support isn’t something agents should have to sacrifice most of their commission for—it’s our role in the partnership.

How does your “No Diva Rule” serve you when recruiting, as well as when you’re administering occasional internal challenges?

Our “No Diva Rule” is one of the pillars of our culture, and it sets the tone from the very first conversation with a prospective agent. We’re not just looking for productive real estate professionals. We want people who lead with heart, service and humility—both with their clients and within our Iron Horse family. This filter helps us avoid ego-driven drama and ensures that our community is built on mutual respect and support. When challenges arise, this shared commitment to relationships over ego makes it much easier to navigate them constructively.

For more information, please visit https://www.jpar.com.