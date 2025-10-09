Above: Jenni Bonura.

Jenni Bonura didn’t climb the ladder in real estate—she built her career rung by rung, with curiosity, grit and a genuine love of people. From her first days as an agent to her current role as president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®, she’s experienced the business from nearly every angle. That journey taught her that leadership isn’t about titles—it’s about creating space where people can thrive and where business carries a deeper purpose than the bottom line.

Leading a company that’s thrived for 95 years, founded by trailblazer Miss Emmaline “Emmie” Norman, Bonura sees her role as equal parts honoring the past and shaping the future. She’s just as focused on trust, empathy and relationships as she is on innovation and global reach. For her, the company’s longevity is proof that when you lead with heart and vision, success follows.

Here, Bonura details how she’s continuing the company’s remarkable legacy, her people-centric leadership style and the lessons she carries from her own journey.

You’ve continued a 95-year legacy of leadership at Harry Norman, REALTORS®. What does that mean to you personally?

The attraction of leading Harry Norman, REALTORS® is our rich, vibrant culture and a shared passion for delivering a first-class experience to clients. Of course, every healthy business must achieve financial goals, but what inspires me is being surrounded by people who see business as a way to drive purpose and meaning. It’s rare for a brand to thrive for more than 95 years, and that longevity comes from a passion for something greater than oneself, coupled with the dedication of professionals who share that vision.

In what ways has your people-centric and empathetic leadership style shaped the way you approach leading a luxury real estate firm?

A people-centric and empathetic style is a rewarding challenge. The pace of business demands immediacy, but cultivating relationships requires patience. When I reflect on our victories, they’re always rooted in the investment of people. Success in luxury real estate begins with trust, demonstrated expertise and a white-glove experience. Negotiation, pricing and technology are essential, but it’s the people component that creates generations of clients and referrals versus simply today’s transaction.

What lessons from your time as an agent still guide your decisions as a leader?

The value of listening and learning from others. Real estate is ever-evolving—new technology, new laws, markets shifting—and to succeed, you must adapt and continuously learn. Even now, I love learning from colleagues. That energy and pace of new learnings keeps me excited for our business and grateful for our people.

How do you see community engagement strengthening the business of real estate?

Philanthropy isn’t a one-to-one exchange rate. The purpose is not to invest in the community with the expectation of a return. We’re proud of our volunteer efforts during Harry Norman Cares Week and our company matching through the Philanthropy Fund. Philanthropy broadens perspective, deepens gratitude, challenges thoughts and increases humanity and compassion. It benefits the community, but it also makes us better citizens and businesspeople.

What do women bring to the industry that’s helping to shape its future?

Business communication is faster, shorter and less personal today, which can lead to conflict and misunderstandings. Conflict resolution and collaboration are two wonderful strengths that many women bring to the future of real estate.

What inspires you most, and how do you recharge so you can continue leading with energy and vision?

Inspiration comes from helping people achieve things they never thought possible. Having an influence in shaping someone’s career or personal growth is immensely rewarding. To recharge, I love being active and being outside at dawn or dusk. Sunrises and sunsets inspire me every time.

For more information, please visit https://www.harrynorman.com.