Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, has announced an alliance with the Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana (CILA), a private international organization representing 700,000 real estate professionals in Latin America, to deliver Multiple Listing Service (MLS) expertise and education across the region.

With this agreement, CILA and UCO will work to elevate real estate practices across Latin America, where the residential market is expected to expand from $478 billion to more than $712 billion by 2029, according to Modor Intelligence. CILA unites brokers and property managers from 18 countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. CILA members serve more than 527 million people, representing 80 percent of Latin America’s population.

“We are delighted to be working with our esteemed colleagues at CILA and share best practices to guide the advancement of real estate across Latin America,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. “This is a critical market and aligns with our vision of supporting organizations with multiple member countries—as we do with CEPI in Europe and FIABCI worldwide— and deepening our engagement across diverse geographies.”

“One of the greatest challenges we face throughout Latin America is transforming long-held cultural beliefs and building customer confidence in the value of best practices, as shown in the practice of using MLSs,” said CILA President Enrique José Morales Choto. “This is precisely why UCO was a natural fit—their extensive global expertise and proven ability to guide organizations on this path make them an invaluable resource in moving CILA toward lasting success.”

This agreement comes on the heels of CILA’s 10th Latin American Real Estate Congress in August, where UCO’s leadership joined nearly 600 professionals and global experts in the Dominican Republic to discuss market trends and digital transformation.

This step with CILA marks another milestone in UCO’s international initiatives, which the company says reinforces its role as a strategic leader in the global real estate industry. Currently, UCO is advising real estate organizations to adapt MLS solutions to the needs of markets across several regions including South Asia, Europe, the Middle East and now, Latin America.

